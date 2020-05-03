Photo contest helps recall memories of travel to South Korea

he Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) launched the photo contest Relive Your Korea Trip on April 29 to help people recall their trips to South Korea.

As many as 100 smartphones together with other prizes are up for grabs worldwide.

“As the pandemic keeps us home, KTO wants to recall wonderful experiences of tourists to South Korea and ease the thirst for travelling,” said Nguyễn Thu Hà from KTO Việt Nam.

“Through the contest, we want to promote Korean tourism as well as honouring beautiful photos and truthful emotions of tourists. We look forward to receiving travellers after the pandemic.”

The contest will run until May 24 on various social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Weibo. Anyone who has travelled to Korea can upload photos and stories with hashtags #visitkorea and #koreatrip at public mode, then send the link to KTO at visitkorea.or.kr. Multiple entries are allowed.

People can vote for the entries from June 1-8. The results will be announced on June 15. VNS