Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/08/2020 12:19:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi

27/08/2020    10:55 GMT+7

Some 200 photos, selected from more than 10,000 works by artists throughout ASEAN, will be on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from September 1-8.

Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open hinh anh 1

The exhibition is part of the activities celebrating Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 and the 25th anniversary of its admission to the bloc.

The photos vividly depict the land, culture, society, people, economy, and cooperation and exchange activities of ASEAN member states.

 

They also reflect the cultural diversity and development of each nation.

The exhibition is to increase mutual understanding and connectivity among member countries, contributing to the building of an ASEAN with solidarity, dynamic development, and peace and prosperity.

Established in 1967, ASEAN groups together Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage
Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vu Duc Hieu, director of the Muong Cultural Space Museum, has won the 2020 Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage (JIAPICH), which is expected to be presented in an online form on September 15.

New stage to entertain Hanoi audience
New stage to entertain Hanoi audience
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

A new stage has just been opened in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which aims to provide local people and tourists with a new way of watching plays.

Michel Platini and French stars to play friendly in Vietnam
Michel Platini and French stars to play friendly in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Former UEFA President Michel Platini, coach Arsene Wenger, Patrice Evra and many French veteran players will go to Vietnam for a friendly match in 2021.

Photographer’s unyielding love of photography
Photographer’s unyielding love of photography
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

Photographer Tran Quoc Dung has won countless awards during his lifetime, and his latest book, “Photography Culture - A Point of View”, has won a prestigious award from the Literature and Arts Theory and Criticism Council.

Original sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem on show
Original sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem on show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

The original sketches of the national emblem of Vietnam, designed by late artist Bui Trang Chuoc, are being displayed in an exhibition at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi from August 25 to September 6.

“Long story” from Ao Dai
“Long story” from Ao Dai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

In late June, a special show of more than 1,000 Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dresses) patterns, entitled “Ao Dai – Vietnam’s cultural heritage”, was held at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi.

HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation
HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has approved the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture’s proposal to renovate the Thu Ngu flagpole, a 155-year-old relic on the Sai Gon riverfront.

HCM City Hockey Federation established
HCM City Hockey Federation established
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The HCM City Hockey Federation (HHF) was established over the weekend, marking what hockey lovers hope is an important milestone in the development of the sport in the city.

Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

An online book exhibition in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) will be organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) at website Book365.vn.

Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have revealed that they are set to reschedule the Vietnam national team’s remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UAE to next year.

Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra will halt the offline “Season opening gala concert 2020” and switch to online platform to ensure Covid-19 prevention safety.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

Contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 have put their wonderful figures on display as part of a swimsuit photoshoot for the upcoming beauty pageant.

Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad
Local players bow out of Online Chess Olympiad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnamese team has suffered elimination from the Online Chess Olympiad after losing six out of nine matches in the group stage of the Online Olympiad Finals.

Vietnamese love novel on Pho given date for US debut
Vietnamese love novel on Pho given date for US debut
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

A love novel written by author Loan Le where Pho, a traditional Vietnamese noodle soup, is a central theme is set to be released on February, 2021 in the United States.

VN defender Doan Van Hau sees market value rise to EUR200,000
VN defender Doan Van Hau sees market value rise to EUR200,000
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Website Transfermarkt has estimated that the market value of Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau has risen to EUR200,000, equivalent to approximately VND5 billion.

National football team’s matches to be exclusively aired on On Sports
National football team’s matches to be exclusively aired on On Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Matches of Vietnam’s national football team in the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) and Asia’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers next year will be exclusively aired on the newly-launched TV channel On Sports.

Vietnamese singers entertain fans with new projects
Vietnamese singers entertain fans with new projects
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Vietnamese singers have developed new music projects to entertain and inspire their fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCM City in serious need of young cai luong scriptwriters
HCM City in serious need of young cai luong scriptwriters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

Despite its recent success, the cai luong (reformed theatre) market needs more young scriptwriters now that the number of skilled composers is decreasing.

Vietnam team to play again in January next year
Vietnam team to play again in January next year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/08/2020 

The Vietnamese national football team won’t play a competitive World Cup qualifying match until next year at the earliest.

Comedy absent in many local sitcoms
Comedy absent in many local sitcoms
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/08/2020 

From the very first time a sitcom appeared on TV screens around Vietnam more than a decade ago it was clear that the format had found favour among the country’s younger viewers while older ones were left somewhat unimpressed.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 