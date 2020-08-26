Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi

Some 200 photos, selected from more than 10,000 works by artists throughout ASEAN, will be on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from September 1-8.

The exhibition is part of the activities celebrating Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 and the 25th anniversary of its admission to the bloc.

The photos vividly depict the land, culture, society, people, economy, and cooperation and exchange activities of ASEAN member states.

They also reflect the cultural diversity and development of each nation.

The exhibition is to increase mutual understanding and connectivity among member countries, contributing to the building of an ASEAN with solidarity, dynamic development, and peace and prosperity.

Established in 1967, ASEAN groups together Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam./.VNA