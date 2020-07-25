Photo exhibition opens door to Colombia

A photo exhibition themed ‘A window to Colombia: The Black Line’ was held by the Colombian Embassy in Vietnam on July 23 in Hanoi.

The exhibition is held to celebrate the 210th national day of Colombia.

Addressing the event, Colombian Ambassador to Vietnam Miguel Angel Rodriguez highlights the similarities between Vietnamese and Colombian ethnic minorities, while stressing the importance of preserving their culture, customs and languages.

Speaking at the exhibition, Tran Nhat Hoang, Deputy head of International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism asserts the sound relations between Vietnam and Latin American countries in general and Colombia in particular, with several cooperation programmes having been held, including this exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

On display are hundreds of photos of the Sacred Landscapes of La Sierra Nevada of Santa Marta by Colombian photographer Jorge 'Coque' Gamboa.

Exhibition goers also had a chance to watch unique folk dances by artists from the South American country.

VNA