Photo exhibition opens to showcase ASEAN land and people

A collection of over 200 photos selected from among 10,000 artworks by 1,248 artists from ASEAN member states have gone on display at an exhibition underway in Hanoi.

Each image on show at the exhibitions vividly depicts the land, culture, society, people, and economy, along with the co-operation and exchange activities, of ASEAN member states. This photo depicts the Vietnamese landscape.

The cultural diversity and development of each nation can be reflected through the series of photos. Here is an image that showcases Brunei.

The purpose of the exhibition is to increase mutual understanding and connectivity among various members, therefore serving to contribute to the building of an ASEAN that is able to boast solidarity, dynamic development, peace, and prosperity. Pictured is a pagoda located in Cambodia.

The exhibition kicks off on August 31 and is scheduled to last through to September 8. A photo features a festival taking place in Indonesia.

Laos hosts an impressive show of fireworks.

Crowds help to create an unforgettable moment as they come together to passionately wave Malaysia’s national flag.

A unique photo snapped in Myanmar

Crowds gather at a harbour in the Philippines.

A view of the modern nightlife in Singapore

Thailand is lit up by a lantern festival.

VOV