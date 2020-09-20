Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:52:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Photo exhibition reveals untold stories of COVID-19 fighters

20/09/2020    15:37 GMT+7

A new photo exhibition opened on Saturday in Hà Nội, revealing pictures of the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibition includes photos from the book Tinh Than Viet Va Cuoc Chien Chong Dai Dich COVID-19 (Vietnamese Spirit and the Fight Against COVID-19), by veteran photographer Nguyen A.

Photo exhibition reveals untold stories of COVID-19 fighters

Published by the Vietnam News Agency Publishing House, the book is an overview of Vietnamese people in all walks during the pandemic.

Highlighted photos revolve around the work and sacrifices of doctors and their staff at hospitals in Hanoi, HCM City and Quang Nam Province, who worked and made sacrifices to save COVID-19 patients. In the 360-page book, A also reflected other forces like young volunteers, police and soldiers during the outbreak.

Images of Government leaders, such as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is also the head of National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, are featured.

Á is one among few photographers who were allowed to approach the British pilot – Vietnam's 91st COVID-19 patient, who received attention from world media.

Many untold stories and unseen photos relating to him are revealed at the exhibition. However, photographer A wanted to highlight the doctors and nurses who took care of him.

“While local and international press agencies wanted to print news and images of him but were refused, I was so lucky to have a chance to visit him three times,” said A.

“Firstly, he didn’t allow me to approach and take photos, but I told him that I just want to capture the work of doctors and nurses of Cho Ray Hospital, including Dr Tran Thanh Linh, deputy head of the Intensive Care Unit.”

Linh is good at English and was in direct contact with patient No 91. During two months at Cho Ray Hospital, Linh was the closest medical worker to the British pilot. The patient trusted him, so Linh was the only one who was able to convince the patient to let A come in and take photos.

Á understood why patient No 91 didn’t want to be photographed. In this photo collection, he wants to highlight the medical staff of Cho Ray Hospital as this case was so special.

“The ultimate goal of this book is to highlight the human affection and solidarity among people,” said A.

 

“The Party and State’s guidance, the initiative of rice ATMs and numerous charitable activities nationwide and from abroad are testament to the great affection.”

“The friendship between VIetnam and the world was clearly emphasised through the fact that many foreign patients have been treated well and recovered. The doctors, silent heroes of the anti-pandemic struggle, are the very special inspiration in this situation.”

“Through what they have done, I love this life more and since then I live more meaningfully, cherishing the surrounding emotions. We all have to respect and bow before their silent devotion. They gave me endless inspiration to compile the book.”

Le Xuan Thang, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Photography Association, acknowledged that A’s book is very unique.

"It was created in rare circumstances, mentioning urgent issues but not lacking in artistry. It’s a result of thousands of photos A took throughout the country.”

“These photos can send humanitarian messages and strong views to encourage the community to be in this together and be stronger to beat the virus,” he said.

For Viet Nam News journalist Nguyen Thuy Hang, the 183rd patient, being infected with coronavirus taught her to honour simple joys.

“During my 19-day treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, I learned to honour every single joy in life, re-establishing the habit of reading, watching marching ants and exercising with other roommates,” said Hang.

“As we were not allowed to go out of the room, whenever doctors sent us for check-ups like X-rays, we happily called it a chance to hang out. At night, we turned off the light and silently enjoyed the moonlight outside the window. Such simple things can be significant joys.”

The exhibition runs for three days at the Exhibition House, 45 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi.

VNS

Exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Russia military cooperation

Exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Russia military cooperation

Valuable documents and objects demonstrating military cooperation between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union (now Russia) during the Southeast Asian nation’s struggle for national liberation 

 
 

Other News

.
Cai luong guru to release CD on her 65-year-long career
Cai luong guru to release CD on her 65-year-long career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

People’s Artist Kim Cuong (second left, back row), who has 65 years of experience in Vietnamese theatre. Photo courtesy of the artist)

Photo exhibition introduces Vietnamese people, nation to Romanians
Photo exhibition introduces Vietnamese people, nation to Romanians
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Romania held a photo exhibition in Bucharest on September 18 to introduce the history, people and nation of Vietnam.

Rock and rap: alive and well in Vietnam
Rock and rap: alive and well in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

Rap has emerged from the underground music scene and now frequently appears on top 10 song lists on Vietnamese music charts. But rock music, which peaked in popularity in the 2000s, is also thriving.

Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival
Hang Ma Street gears up for start of Mid-Autumn festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

With nearly one month to go shops located on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi have been making preparations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival by displaying a range of colourful ornaments, allowing visitors to soak up the festive atmosphere.

Like a bat out of hell
Like a bat out of hell
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

Some fans of comic book characters have posters on their walls. Others wear branded T-shirts, while the more extreme have even been known to have superhero tattoos.

Vietnam Offroad PVOIL Cup 2020 to be held in Hanoi
Vietnam Offroad PVOIL Cup 2020 to be held in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

The Vietnam Offroad PVOIL Cup 2020 (PVOIL VOC 2020) is scheduled to take place from September 26 to September 27 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism on the outskirts of Hanoi.

Vietnamese thriller to be screened at 2020 Busan film festival
Vietnamese thriller to be screened at 2020 Busan film festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/09/2020 

Thriller “Chi Chi Em Em” (Sister Sister) is the sole Vietnamese movie to be screened at the 2020 Busan International Film Festival, slated for October 21-30.

Muong Ethnic Culture Museum
Muong Ethnic Culture Museum
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/09/2020 

About 70 kilometers north of Hanoi stands the Muong Ethnic Group Cultural Space Museum, the first private museum in Hoa Binh Province, and the only museum in Vietnam devoted to Muong culture.

Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/09/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have held on to 94th place in the latest world rankings released by FIFA.

Francophone Film Week presents award-winning movies
Francophone Film Week presents award-winning movies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/09/2020 

Cinema lovers will have chance to enjoy international award-winning films when the Francophone Film Week 2020 kicks off next week.

Arieu Ping, the reburial festival of the Pa Ko
Arieu Ping, the reburial festival of the Pa Ko
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/09/2020 

For the Pa Ko ethnic people, taking care of ancestral tombs is not a family’s private affair, but the responsibility of the whole village.

Exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Russia military cooperation
Exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Russia military cooperation
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/09/2020 

Valuable documents and objects demonstrating military cooperation between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union (now Russia) during the Southeast Asian nation’s struggle for national liberation 

Interesting photos showcase Saigon traffic in 1989
Interesting photos showcase Saigon traffic in 1989
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/09/2020 

Elmar Reich, a Swiss tourist, captured a number of fascinating images of traffic in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) during his visit to the southern city in 1989.

Exhibition showcases sculptures by artists from big cities
Exhibition showcases sculptures by artists from big cities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

Thirty-two sculpture artists from Hanoi and HCM City will showcase their works at an exhibition in the centre of Hanoi from Friday to October 18.

Translations of masterpiece displayed in Paris
Translations of masterpiece displayed in Paris
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

An exhibition featuring translations of Vietnamese masterpiece Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) opened in Paris as part of the activities to mark poet Nguyen Du’s 255th birthday and commemorate his 200th death anniversary.

V-League and the pain named “Thai-League”
V-League and the pain named “Thai-League”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

The V-League has just eaten a bitter fruit after witnessing a state-owned business pouring money into the Thai-League.

Traditional toy-making village busy ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
Traditional toy-making village busy ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

Several weeks before the Mid-Autumn Festival, Mr. Dong and his employees have had to stay up overnight to make 10,000 paper masks.

Rach Chiec Sports Complex no closer to being finished, 26 years on
Rach Chiec Sports Complex no closer to being finished, 26 years on
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

Rach Chiec Sports Complex was supposed to host events for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games next year in Vietnam, but the complex seems no closer to being completed, despite the project to build it being re-launched in 2018.

Epassi turns Thanh Hoa defence around
Epassi turns Thanh Hoa defence around
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

After a rough 2019 season on the pitch, Thanh Hoa FC have found their feet in the twice-suspended 2020 V.League 1 season, largely thanks to Cameroonian defender Louis Christian Ewonde Epassi.

Play about legendary king to hit Hanoi Opera House
Play about legendary king to hit Hanoi Opera House
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

A play about the legendary birth of King Ly Cong Uan (974-1028) who founded the Ly Dynasty and established the country’s capital in Thang Long (modern-day Hanoi) will hit the Hanoi Opera House on September 21-23.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 