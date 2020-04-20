Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest

An image featuring a fish seller in Hanoi taken by British photographer Jon Enoch has gone on to claim the grand prize at an annual photo contest organised by Smithsonian magazine of the United States.

Photograph "A fish seller displays his goods" is snapped by British photographer Jon Enoch.

The photo snapped by Enoch is titled “A fish seller displays his goods” and showcases a man posing whilst on his motorbike in Hanoi with several bags filled with goldfish. Originally featured on the BBC in a photo project which displays daily life in Hanoi, the photographer notes the amazing ability that local people have when transporting goods of all kinds in astonishing quantities.

“I spent a week chasing down riders and their cargos and convincing them to pose for the camera,” the photographer shared.

In addition to the photo snapped in Hanoi, an image showing cave fishing taking place in the south of the country during the monsoon season taken by Thai artist Natnattcha Chaturapitamorn finished among the finalists in the Travel category.

The other finalists in the Travel category include “Blooming” by Nguyen Thien and “Boat, flower, Vietnam” by local artist Nguyen Tuan Tran.

The 17th annual Smithsonian magazine photo contest received over 36,000 entries submitted by photographers hailing from 145 countries and territories globally.

Since its inception in 2003, the photo contest has served as a platform for photographers and those with great passion for taking pictures, urging them to capture picturesque landscapes and unique cultural traits that can be found in the daily lives of people around the world. VOV