24/03/2020 01:23:32 (GMT +7)
Photographers to compete at regional contest

 
 
20/03/2020    16:34 GMT+7

Da Nang will host the 25th Artistic Photo Contest in the South Central and Highlands Region, the city’s artistic photographer association said in a statement on Thursday.

Photographers to compete at regional contest

An overview of Lý Sơn Island, off the coast of Quảng Ngãi Province. Đà Nãng wil host a photo contest for photographers in the south central and central highlands region between March and July.

It said photographers from 10 provinces and cities in the region including Khánh Hòa, Bình Định, Phú Yên, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, Đắk Lắk , Đắk Nông, Kon Tum and Gia Lai are eligible for the contest.

A coracle dance is demonstraded by boat guide in nipa-palm forest of Cẩm Thanh commune in Hôi An. — Photo courtesy of Jack Trần Eco-tour
Competitors will send their best digital photos on topics of land and people, landscape, portrait, lifestyle, sea and islands to the website: www.lienhoankhuvuc.vn between March and July 31.

An award and exhibition ceremony will be held in Đà Nẵng on September 2.

 

A red shanked douc langur. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng artistic photographers association
Đặng Văn Nở, a Đà Nẵng-based photographer, won the gold prize in the International Federation of Photographic Art (Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique, or FIAP) contest portrait division with his Em Bé Cơ Tu (Cơ Tu Ethnic Child) photo in 2016. — VNS

.
