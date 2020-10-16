Photos depicting amputees win UN contest

A touching photo featuring a man who has had his leg amputated playing football with his son has won the UN75 photo contest “The Future I Want” organised by the UN in Vietnam.

Tiếp Nối Ước Mơ (Continuing The Dream) by Nguyen Thanh Cuong won the UN75 photo contest “The Future I Want” organised by the UN in Vietnam.

The photo, entitled Tiếp Nối Ước Mơ (Continuing The Dream) by Nguyen Thanh Cuong, was announced the winner at an awards ceremony that took place at Hanoi’s Museum of Vietnamese Women on Wednesday afternoon.

Photojournalist Nguyen Viet Thanh, who was one of the jurors, said the photo had been widely praised by all the judges to win first prize.

“Photography is a powerful method of expressing positive messages and retelling influential stories,” he said.

Continuing the Dream was shot from an angle, creating a strong impression on viewers. The contrasting light and the message behind it is very humane and emotional. Although the man and his son look austere, they still shine with joy and hope – the child can continue the dream that his father could not fulfil.

Vẽ Ước Mơ (Painting the Dream) by Nguyen Trung Hieu won the People’s Choice Award.

In the People’s Choice Award, Nguyen Trung Hieu triumphed for Vẽ Ước Mơ (Painting the Dream). The photo features a son sitting by his father who has had both his hands amputated. He is using his elbows to draw several hands on paper – a symbolic image of his dream.

“Human beings are born to live and grow up. Everyone of us has a dream. Many disabled people in Vietnam have to face prejudice and stigma. Through my camera lens, I want to show that everyone deserves to have their own dream,” Hieu said. "That is the purpose in life of every person."

Launched in July, the photo contest was organised by the UN in Vietnam and led by the UN Communications Group as part of the commemoration of the UN’s 75th anniversary.

The goal of the contest was in line with the global UN75 message – to listen to people from every corner of the world. The contest asked photographers to use forms of photography to visualise the future they wanted under six themes: Inclusive Education, Gender Equality, Decent Work, Good Health and Healthy Lifestyle, Climate Change and Environment, and Youth Action. Nearly 1,000 photos were submitted for the contest.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kamal Malhotra, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, said: “The photos remind us about the role of the United Nations in organising discussions, policy advocacy and community cohesion for a better and equal future for all people in Vietnam.”

An exhibition featuring the best 50 photos is taking place at the museum until October 20. The Museum of Vietnamese Women is at 36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hanoi. VNS