07/10/2020 20:40:33 (GMT +7)
Photos show memories of Hanoi Liberation Day in 1954

07/10/2020    19:19 GMT+7

The morning of October 10, 1954, saw thousands of the capital’s residents flood the streets with flags and flowers to welcome home Vietnamese soldiers who took over the capital from French troops.

As French troops depart Hanoi, they head towards Long Bien bridge on October 9, 1954.
Simultaneously, liberation forces enter the capital via Long Bien bridge on October 9, 1954.
To commemorate their victory, military forces march into the capital on the morning of October 10, 1954, Hanoi’s first liberation day.
The scene captured in front of the Hanoi Opera House on October 10, 1954.
The first flag salute ceremony was held at the Cot Co stadium at 3 p.m. on October 10, 1954.
Major General Vuong Thua Vu is present on the podium during the first flag salute ceremony held to celebrate Hanoi’s victory on October 10, 1954.
Approximately 200,000 residents bearing flags and flowers take to the streets to greet liberation forces. Pictured is the jubilant scenes on Hang Gai street.
Thousands of Hanoians pour into the streets to greet the arrival of the victorious military forces. Photographed is the scene on Hang Dao street.
The arrival of the troops fills local people with joy.
Children can also be spotted on the capital’s streets welcoming the troops.
Local girls wear Ao Dai, the traditional Vietnamese long dress, to celebrate the historical event.
October 10, 1954, goes down in Vietnam’s history as the Liberation Day of Hanoi capital.
Following Hanoi Liberation Day, life returns to normal with local cinemas packed with film-lovers.
Dong Xuan market is bustling once again.
Schools reopen to mark a return to normality.

VOV

 
 

