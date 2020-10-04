Photos show memories of Hanoi Liberation Day in 1954

The morning of October 10, 1954, saw thousands of the capital’s residents flood the streets with flags and flowers to welcome home Vietnamese soldiers who took over the capital from French troops.
VOV
The morning of October 10, 1954, saw thousands of the capital’s residents flood the streets with flags and flowers to welcome home Vietnamese soldiers who took over the capital from French troops.
VOV
The 11th European - Vietnam Documentary Festival is being held by the European Union National Institutes for Culture and National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio from October 1 to 10.
The final round of the national Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 Contest will be held on October 26 in HCM City.
More than 1,000 young filmmakers representing 126 teams are taking part in the “48 Hour Film Project” contest that has begun in HCM City.
French photographer Réhahn Croquevielle has impressed the world after capturing a range of stunning photos that depict the daily lives of Vietnamese people.
Truong Van Thai Quy may have only come on for the final minutes of normal time in the National Cup Final, but the midfielder made a huge impact.
Theatre director Tran Luc with his work Bạch Đàn Liễu (Eucalyptus) has won the best director of the 4th Hanoi Theatre Festival.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to add 23 cultural icons to the list of national intangible cultural heritages.
The 4th Hanoi Golf Clubs Tournament - Fastee Cup will take place on October 9-10 at the Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club, in Chuong My, in the western outskirts of the capital.
The organisers of the Drone Photo Awards 2020 recently announced a range of impressive photos for this year’s competition, including those of Vietnam from above, receiving plenty of attention from art lovers.
Movie star, director and producer Ngo Thanh Van of HCM City has launched her latest project on a Vietnamese superhero.
The famed French historical novel ‘Les Misérables’ by Victor Hugo will hit Vietnamese stages for the first time on November 21-22, with the Hanoi Opera House hosting the show’s national debut.
The Hoa Lu District Women’s Union introduced a mural painting project last year in a bid to promote the traditions and beauty of Ninh Binh province in Vietnam’s north.
A photo exhibition featuring images of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 taken by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt is being held at the Manzi Exhibition Space at No. 2 Hang Bun lane and at Manzi Art Space on 14 Phan Huy Ich.
Korean Coach Park Hang Seo will take U22 Vietnam football squad to attend the Toulon Cup 2020 in France, to prepare for the campaign to defend the team’s gold medal at the upcoming Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).
The tính (also called tính tẩu) is a typical instrument of the Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic minority groups and is used in spiritual ceremonies, festivals and dating events.
A photo contest that has kicked off in Hanoi, is seeking beautiful and artistic angles of Buddhism through the lens of domestic and foreign photographers.
The tourism promotion centre in Da Nang has piloted a 3D experience for tourists visiting the Chàm Sculpture Museum – one of the most popular destinations in the city – to boost tourism after the turn of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Artist Nguyen Duy Hoa’s first solo exhibition has opened at Vietnam Museum Fine Arts.
To he is a popular, traditional toy for Vietnamese children and a symbol of Mid-Autumn Festival. These toy figurines are small but colourful and nice.
As an outstanding graduate at the University of Industrial Arts, Ngo Duy Cuong stayed on at the university and become a lecturer of not only young students but also of craftsmen in the traditional ceramic village of Bat Trang.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code