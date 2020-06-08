Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing

Young artists at the Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restaged one of its popular plays over the weekend.

Actors of Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe perform in Mẹ Và Người Tình (Mother in Love), a play about a well-worn topic, love, that offers new messages and concepts for the theatre. Photo courtesy of the producer

The play, Mẹ Và Người Tình (Mother in Love), is a production by People’s Artist and female director Hong Van.

It features urban women and family issues, with the themes of love, honesty and betrayal. The conflicts between two generations in one family are included.

Director Van uses both eastern and western dramatic styles to feature the theme of traditional family values today.

Young talents Le Loc, Huu Tin, Di Duong and Bao Chau are among the performers.

A comic actress, Van believes that “new faces leave stronger impressions on audiences”.

Van, who has worked for 20 years in the theatre, has invested in light, sound and visual effects.

"Live theatre is very different from TV shows. It offers physical, emotional and social benefits, and helps the audience develop a healthy appreciation of culture and the arts,” she said.

Mẹ Và Người Tình has been staged hundreds of times since it was first performed in 2008 in HCM City.

It featured talented actors such as Van, Duc Hai and Lan Phuong who played a role in the development of the Phu Nhuan Drama Stage, one of the region’s leading private theatres.

The play won a Golden Prize for the Best Serious Drama Play at the National Theatre Festival in 2009.

In the new version, director Van plays a wealthy widow who wants to remarry her friend, a poor man.

“Though my play is about a well-worn topic, love, it will offer new messages and new concepts for theatre,” said Van, owner of the theatre.

Van said the Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe has offered professional drama training for young actors who have also improved their skills through live shows offered by her theatre.

Mẹ Và Người Tình will be performed every Saturday and Sunday in June at 70-72 Nguyen Van Troi Street in Phu Nhuan District. Tickets are available at the box office. VNS

