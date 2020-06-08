Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/06/2020 16:32:24 (GMT +7)
Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing

 
 
08/06/2020    16:25 GMT+7

Young artists at the Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restaged one of its popular plays over the weekend.

Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe restages its hit on love after social distancing
Actors of Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe perform in Mẹ Và Người Tình (Mother in Love), a play about a well-worn topic, love, that offers new messages and concepts for the theatre. Photo courtesy of the producer

The play, Mẹ Và Người Tình (Mother in Love), is a production by People’s Artist and female director Hong Van. 

It features urban women and family issues, with the themes of love, honesty and betrayal. The conflicts between two generations in one family are included.   

Director Van uses both eastern and western dramatic styles to feature the theme of traditional family values today. 

Young talents Le Loc, Huu Tin, Di Duong and Bao Chau are among the performers.

A comic actress, Van believes that “new faces leave stronger impressions on audiences”. 

Van, who has worked for 20 years in the theatre, has invested in light, sound and visual effects.  

"Live theatre is very different from TV shows. It offers physical, emotional and social benefits, and helps the audience develop a healthy appreciation of culture and the arts,” she said.

Mẹ Và Người Tình has been staged hundreds of times since it was first performed in 2008 in HCM City.

 

It featured talented actors such as Van, Duc Hai and Lan Phuong who played a role in the development of the Phu Nhuan Drama Stage, one of the region’s leading private theatres.

The play won a Golden Prize for the Best Serious Drama Play at the National Theatre Festival in 2009.

In the new version, director Van plays a wealthy widow who wants to remarry her friend, a poor man. 

“Though my play is about a well-worn topic, love, it will offer new messages and new concepts for theatre,” said Van, owner of the theatre. 

Van said the Phu Nhuan Drama Troupe has offered professional drama training for young actors who have also improved their skills through live shows offered by her theatre.  

Mẹ Và Người Tình will be performed every Saturday and Sunday in June at 70-72 Nguyen Van Troi Street in Phu Nhuan District. Tickets are available at the box office.  VNS

HCM City theatres receive funding to release plays on YouTube

HCM City theatres receive funding to release plays on YouTube

The HCM City Department of Performing Arts is working on a project to provide funding to theatres and drama troupes to release plays on YouTube as a way to bring the art closer to audiences.

Musical drama on love to release in New Year

Musical drama on love to release in New Year

The musical drama Ngẫm Kiều (Song of Kiều), a production based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều), will be staged on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in HCM City. 

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The authorities in Hanoi have had to remove 600 metres of the ceramic mosaic mural to enlarge Au Co Street, which is part of the Red River dyke in Tay Ho District.

Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
Expert on Mother Goddesses passes away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Historian and folk culture expert Ngo Duc Thinh who carried out valuable research on Mother Goddesses worship and folk culture died on Saturday at the age of 76.

Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
Vietnamese goalkeepers named as one of Asia’s best nine goalies by FOX Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Dang Van Lam has ranked in the shortlist of Dream Asian Goalkeepers by FOX Sports Asia.

Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The 32nd edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament concluded on June 7 with Javier Sarda Perez of VUS-HCM City winning the yellow jersey.

Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
Praying for rain - unique ritual of Jrai people
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

A festival praying for rain is one of the largest and most unique of the Jrai people in the central highlands. 

Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts club connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Mekong Art Club, one of the most popular arts groups in HCM City, for years has organised hundreds of exchange programmes as a way to connect artists from different regions in the country.

Experimental music project highlights traditional values
Experimental music project highlights traditional values
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

With the aspiration of forming and developing an experimental music community, musician Kim Ngoc and her colleagues have officially organised a project entitled “Shapes of Music” for young experimental music artists.

Tra Dong bronze casting village
Tra Dong bronze casting village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  9 giờ trước 

Tra Dong village in Thanh Hoa province is known as the cradle of Dong Son culture from 1000 BC until the first century AD. The village has a long history of traditional bronze casting craft.

Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
Summer books to nurture children’s love for nature
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

When it comes to joyful summer experience for kids, many parents opt for either soft skill classes or summer books that nature children’s love for nature.

Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa province in north-central Vietnam is famous for many tourist attractions. Mia village in Tho Xuan districtis famous for banh gai or thorn leaf cake.

Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
Hai Phong and HCM City FC play out goalless draw in V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

After a long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top-flight league football in Viet Nam returned yesterday.

Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
Manzi Art Space shows animated films about Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

Manzi Art Space will show three animated short films set in Viet Nam by French filmmakers on June 9.

President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
President calls for champions to get back to winning ways
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

A win, and only a win. That’s what Hanoi FC’s young president Do Quang Vinh wants from his team as the V.League 1 gets back in action today.

International media impressed with V.League’s return
International media impressed with V.League’s return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/06/2020 

Many Asian media agencies have shown great admiration as Vietnam’s top-flight football league, the V.League, officially restarted on June 5 after an almost three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 

International children's music festival to be held online this June
International children's music festival to be held online this June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 will take place this June in the form of an online competition dedicated to children, the organisers have announced.

Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
Possibility emerges of Vietnam playing host to AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

Vietnam has emerged as a potential candidate to hold the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 due to the country being considered a safe location in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

A Vietnam-based football consultancy company has signed a deal to represent former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré.

Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The French edition of the prestigious fashion magazine Vogue has showcased the latest collection by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri through snaps of two famous Vietnamese models Ho Ngoc Ha and Thanh Hang.

AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/06/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has listed the most exciting players from each of the country’s 14 V.League 1 football teams ahead of the return of the 2020 season on June 5.

. Latest news

