10/04/2020 01:26:36 (GMT +7)
Striker Cong Phuong joins AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19

 
 
10/04/2020    00:13 GMT+7

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is one of the latest three players taking part in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19.

Striker Cong Phuong joins AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19
Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong of Vietnam join hundreds of Asian players in the AFC's #BreakTheChain campaign to raise awareness of coronavirus. — VNA/VNS Photo

The two other players are Seyed Jalal Hosseini from Iran and Sameh Maraabeh of Palestine.

“If we all decide to self-quarantine and stay at home for a while, we can break the chain and live together for a long time,” said Hosseini.

Maraabeh advises everyone, especially players, to stay at home and keep training. He hopes everyone will get well soon.

The beloved Vietnamese striker is the second Vietnamese player to appear in the AFC’s campaign, which continues to receive strong support from hundreds of players and officials. 

 “If there was ever a time in our history to display unity and resilience, the time is now. All of us are in this together and we need to show respect, compassion and kindness to one another by doing our part to follow the rules of the health authorities,” he was quoted as saying on the AFC’s website.

 

“I want to thank the AFC for giving me this opportunity to share my support and I encourage everyone to please break the chain. We are constantly reminded of the strength of our medical professionals and to all our frontline workers, we salute your bravery.

“Let’s stay strong and remain united in this fight against the COVID-19 outbreak by taking all preventive measures,” he said.

In the AFC’s latest #BreakTheChain clip, the talented forward says: “Say ‘no’ to fake news. Do not like or share the fake news which causes confusion to the community.” — VNS

