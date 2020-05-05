Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/05/2020 16:04:34 (GMT +7)
Star striker Cong Phuong to stay at HCM City until end of 2020 season

 
 
05/05/2020    14:51 GMT+7

National striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will remain at HCM City until the end of the 2020 season.

Star striker Cong Phuong to stay at HCM City until end of 2020 season

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will play for HCM City for the rest of the season. 

Phuong joined the V. League 1 runners-up on loan from Sint-Truidense of Belgium last December, and his contract is valid until the end of June.

Since joining, 25-year-old Phuong had scored three goals and provided one assist in both local and continental tournaments before the coronavirus delay.

The local leagues are planning to restart in mid-May, so Phuong will have only six weeks left at HCM City before returning to his parent club Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

 

Hoang Anh Gia Lai owner Doan Nguyen Duc has agreed to let his favourite player stay at HCM City until the end of the season, at which point the contract could be extended depending on the situation at that time. 

Earlier, HCM City President Nguyen Huu Thang denied news that his team wanted to buy the talented player for VND15 billion (US$640,000). VNS

Striker Cong Phuong hopes to continue shining in AFC Cup

Striker Cong Phuong hopes to continue shining in AFC Cup

Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will be tasked with leading HCM City FC's attack against Hougang United in the southern side's second match of Group F in the AFC Cup in Singapore today.

 
 

Latest news

