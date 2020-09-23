International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA

After gaining success abroad, international pianist Nguyen Duc Anh has decided to return to Vietnam to serve the arts community and provide training in the arts.

Pianist Nguyen Duc Anh performs at the Soul Music and Performing Arts Academy. He has been named the new head of its piano department in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

Last Saturday night, the Soul Music and Performing Arts Academy (SMPAA) held a performance programme to introduce Anh, the new head of the academy's piano department.

Nearly 200 guests enjoyed Anh's performance of works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Charles-Valentin Alkan, whose music was being performed for the first time in HCM City.

Born into a family of musicians in Hanoi, Anh began his piano studies at the age of seven at the Vietnam National Academy of Music. In 2013, he continued his education in Germany with a German scholarship. He completed his bachelors and master's degrees at the University of Music in Freiburg and graduated with the highest distinction.

He has won many prizes at national and international competitions, including the second International Piano Competition in Hanoi (second prize), and the international Alkan Zimmerman Piano Competition in Athens, Greece.

He has also received an award from the Vietnamese Prime Minister for his outstanding artistic achievements.

Returning to Vietnam in a new role is one of the landmark milestones in his artistic journey, Anh said.

“I share the same vision and motto of creative education at SMPAA. I believe that with the same mission to create an 'open' arts education environment, a new path at SMPAA will focus on fostering a passion for music rather than creating the same pressures as traditional education."

The academy will carry out a number of projects to enhance the mission of serving the community and the role of training in the arts for the young generation, including building a SMPAA arts community, and implementing the Master Class project and the Professional Piano Pathway Program (PPPP) to promote music and the performing arts in the community.

They also intend to seek and nurture talented performers, grant scholarships, and organise charity shows.

In the SMPAA Master Class project, Anh will be one of a number of world-class pianists who will directly teach piano students at the intermediate to advanced level, while the PPPP programme will provide opportunities for young talents to access professional training and highly qualified teachers. VNS

