Pop idol’s new MV features folk music

Pop idol Hoang Thuy Linh has released her new music video (MV) Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (The Old Woman and Her Thief). The work features folk music.

A scene in Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (The Old Woman and Her Thief), a new MV by pop idol Hoang Thuy Linh. The work, released on April 4, features a young woman living in the time ruled by the Early Le Dynasty between 980 and 1009. (Photo courtesy of the producer)

The MV tells the story about a young woman living in the time ruled by the Early Le Dynasty (980-1009) when feudal Vietnam was powerful and the Vietnamese people defeated an invasion by China’s Song Dynasty.

Love and betrayal are also themes that are featured.

The work features contemporary folk with rap by young composer DYTAP, who made waves with several top hits and MVs by young singers last year.



It uses images from Dong Ho paintings, a woodblock printing genre created by residents in Dong Ho Village in Song Ho Commune, in Bac Ninh Province’s Thuan Thanh District.

Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già, released on Saturday (April 4), has attracted more than two million views on YouTube.

Linh’s fame helped, but the new style also appealed to listeners.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Linh launched her new MV, Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già, and talked with her fans on a live stream.

“I love to feature Vietnamese history in my MVs. Through my music, I want to highlight the beauty of Vietnam’s history and culture,” said the 31-year-old.

“I believe my way is different and it will attract young audiences who are bored listening to Korean music.”

Linh’s previous MV, Tứ Phủ (Four Palaces), released in August last year, attracted more than three million views three days after its release on YouTube.

The MV features electronic and folk music with old words used in Đạo Mẫu, a form of worship of Mother Goddesses in Vietnam.

To enhance her music, Linh invited DJ and rapper Triple D to mix the song.

Another top hit of Linh, Để Mị Nói Cho Mà Nghe (Let Me Tell You), released in June last year, has attracted more than 112 million views on YouTube.

The work also uses elements from folk music.

“Linh and her producers created something nearly impossible when they used folk, dance and rap in songs,” said Nguyen Thao Nhi, a tenth-grade student in HCM City who is a subscriber to Linh’s official YouTube channel.

“Linh uses folk elements to highlight her music in the new MV, Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già. It’s a very clever way to attract fans.”

“I think the MV should be a top hit of the year,” she said. — VNS

