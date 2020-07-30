Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 16:53:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pop singer fined for spreading false news on Covid-19

30/07/2020    16:50 GMT+7

Pop singer Hoa Minzy has just been fined VND7.5 million (USD326) for spreading false news about Covid-19 on Facebook.

Pop singer fined for spreading false news on Covid-19
Singer Hoa Minzy



At the press conference on Covid-19 prevention and control held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 29, head of the municipal Department for Information and Communications, Nguyen Duc Tho, said that they had issued the fine on the singer for spreading fake news on a statement of a government leader.

On July 28, Hoa copied a section of text she read on Facebook and reposted it on her personal page.

It said “Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that if anyone plans to go on holiday while tickets are cheap, please rethink carefully. Next week is an important landmark!!! We have four to six days to increase from 75 to 100-500 cases! And about eight to 12 days to go from 500 to 1,000-5,000 cases!”

 

"Hoa then removed her post, and admitted she shouldn’t have shared fake and unverified information," Tho said.

On July 26, a 25-year-old woman in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue was also given the same fine for that post. Dtinews

Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news

Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news

False health advice, such as eating chicken eggs or marjoram to prevent infection, as well as fabricated information about infected and quarantined people are posted every day to garner hundreds of likes and shares. 

 
 

Other News

.
FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has announced it will offer a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations throughout Southeast Asia (SEA),

Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

A range of contestants competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have wowed fans by putting their wonderful figures on display in a swimsuit photoshoot.

Exhibition features young artistic talents
Exhibition features young artistic talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Artworks by Vietnamese artists aged from 18 to 35 are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam Culture Arts Exhibition Centre located at No 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hanoi.

Kids call for protection of wildlife
Kids call for protection of wildlife
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

Paintings, photos and posters created by children aged 6-14 are on display at an exhibition calling on people to protect wildlife.

VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season
VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

The head honcho of domestic football has come out against calls to cancel the season amid the return of community coronavirus transmission in Vietnam.

Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Ten years after his debut concerts after graduating in Sweden and returning to Vietnam, jazz pianist Tuan Nam will perform in Hanoi and HCM City next month.

War veteran photographer captures world with one hand
War veteran photographer captures world with one hand
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Snapping a beautiful photo requires the photographer capture the moment with sharp eyes and quick hands. 

Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi
Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Artist Lap Phuong is displaying sculptures at her first solo exhibition entitled Âm Dương (Yin and Yang). 

Showbiz shows signs of revival after virus crisis
Showbiz shows signs of revival after virus crisis
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

The Vietnamese art scene has shown encouraging signs of revival after being devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves into a 'new normal'.

New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang
New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

A lack of playgrounds for kids is an issue for many localities around Vietnam, especially urban areas.

Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT
Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Dream Concert CONNECT, a virtual K-pop show, took place at the National Academy of Music from July 25 to 26, attracting over 800 young people who got to experience the first event of its kind in Hanoi.

V.League goal makes international headlines
V.League goal makes international headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/07/2020 

A goal from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Dias of Quang Nam FC in the V.League 1 has won plaudits from foreign newspapers, with some saying it should be in contention for the prestigious FIFA Puskás Award. 

Hello Vietnam songwriter weds half Vietnamese novelist in Paris
Hello Vietnam songwriter weds half Vietnamese novelist in Paris
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/07/2020 

In a highly private ceremony in the Paris V arrondissement on Saturday July 25, author of Hello Vietnam tied the knot with his partner for a few years, Line Papin, 

Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City
Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/07/2020 

It’s all change at V.League 1 HCM City team following the announcement that South Korean coach Chung Hae-seong will be replaced.

HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup
HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City took the trophy at the 2020 Women’s National Football Cup after breezing past Vinacomin 2-0 in the final at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre on July 25 night.

V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19
V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Football chiefs have postponed the V.League because of the renewed threat of COVID-19.

Catwalks bustling again after Covid-19 creeps away
Catwalks bustling again after Covid-19 creeps away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Catwalks are bustling again when fashion designers have unveiled new clothes after Covid-19 creeps away.

An art private museum expected to be established to attract visitors to HCMC
An art private museum expected to be established to attract visitors to HCMC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

An art private museum featuring paintings of the country and HCMC particularly is expected to become a cultural destination of HCMC. 

Hanoi to be main host of SEA Games 31 in 2021
Hanoi to be main host of SEA Games 31 in 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

The host country of the SEA Games 31 will announce sports and events for the tournament in November.

Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases
Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

The Danang Fantastic Festival and many other cultural activities and events will be postponed after cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, causing Covid-19 disease, were officially announced on July 25 and 26 in Danang City.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 