20/10/2020 07:18:14 (GMT +7)
Pop star Truong’s online concert highlights famous songs in late 90s

20/10/2020    07:14 GMT+7

Pop star Lam Truong of HCM City, known as Pop Prince in the 1990s, will sing during a livestream concert on YouTube to celebrate his 25-year career.

Pop star Lam Truong of HCM City, known as Pop Prince in the 1990s, will sing in a livestream concert on YouTube to celebrate his 25-year career. The event, called Phòng Trà Online Vol3 (Online Nightclub Vol3), will feature romantic songs written by musicians Bao Chan, Bao Phuc and Duc Tri in the late 1990s. — Photo courtesy of the producer 

The event, called Phòng Trà Online Vol3 (Online Nightclub Vol3), will feature romantic songs written by talented musicians Bao Chan, Bao Phuc and Duc Tri in the late 1990s. 

Highlighted works will include Tình Thôi Xót Xa (Bitter Love), Mưa Phi Trường (Rain at Airport), Khi Em Ra Đi (When You Leave) and Đêm Nay Anh Mơ Về Em (Dreaming of You Tonight, all of which were top hits and helped to shoot the singer to fame.

Truong has spent hours working with his band, The Friends, and music producer Hoai Sa in the studio to prepare for his performance. 

“Though I will sing my top hits, new styles will be added,” said the 49-year-old. “I have invited female singers Tieu Chau Nhu Quynh, Minh Thu and Bao Chan to join my concert. I’m confident my online show will win over fans.”

Pop star Truong’s online concert highlights famous songs in late 90s
Pop stars Lam Truong and Cam Ly of HCM City—who played a role in the developments of Vietnamese music in the 1990s — Photo ngoisao.vn 

Truong began his career in 1995 when he was at the HCM City College of Culture & Arts. 

His first album, Baby I Love You, released in 1997, was a hit phenomenon in the industry.  

 

He was one of two Vietnamese singers chosen by the Japanese TV channel NHK to appear on its music programme.

In 2003, he was invited to perform at the ASEAN Pop Festival in Yokohama. He performed with Asian pop stars in concerts in Thailand and Hong Kong. 

Truong is also a songwriter. He has released more than 30 albums, mostly top hits of the year voted by leading TV stations, radios and music channels. 

He has held five live concerts in HCM City, Hanoi and Singapore, performed as a lead role in several films and TV series. 

He has won dozens of top music prizes, including 12 prizes from 1997 to 2008. They include Best Male Singer of the Year and Most Favourite Male Singer of the Year at Làn Sóng Xanh (Blue Wave), one of the country’s prestigious music awards presented by the Voice of HCM City People (VOH).

His online concert, Phòng Trà Online Vol3, will begin at 8pm on October 28.  VNS

