Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/09/2020 15:28:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Popular Japanese ehon characters arrive in Hanoi

05/09/2020    14:13 GMT+7

Young Vietnamese fans of Japanese ehon picture books are getting their hands on the latest releases at the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Mogu Ehon.

Popular Japanese ehon characters arrive in Hanoi

Children enjoy picture books at The World of Ehon – Meet the Famous Twin Voles Guri and Gura exhibition at the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange. — Photo courtesy of the Mogul Ehon project

The World of Ehon – Meet the Famous Twin Voles Guri and Gura exhibition is being co-held by the centre and the Mogu Ehon project.

The series is about a twin voles called Guri and Gura created by sisters Rieko Nakagawa and Yuriko Omura (Yamawaki).

They were first published in 1963 as a short ehon series titled An Egg on Mother’s companion, a magazine for parents.

Guri and Gura quickly became popular after appearing in the ehon magazine Children's Companion.

The series has been translated into 14 languages with over 20 million prints throughout the world.

The series consists of 19 volumes including the most popular seven.

At the exhibition, children can view nine printed paintings taken from the first series and drawings of Guri and Gura.

 

“The originals are normal books,” said Trần Phương Thảo from the project.

“The books were brought from Japan for our visitors to enjoy at the exhibition.

“Ehon is quite different from manga which is popular for Doraemon or Detective Conan in Việt Nam. Ehon has more drawings more than manga. It inspires preschool children to imagine and think,” Thảo said.

The two Vietnamese versions are among the most popular seven episodes which the Mogu Ehon project holds the copyright to.

Before leaving the exhibition, the visitors can pick up the recipe for the Castella cake made by the two voles.

The exhibition will run until September 30 at 27 Quang Trung Street.

Opening times from 9am to 6pm with free entrance. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
VN captain apologises for violating national team's copyright in advert
VN captain apologises for violating national team's copyright in advert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s captain Que Ngoc Hai has apologised over an advert he posted on social media that allegedly violated the copyright of the national football team.

F1 Vietnam Grand Prix tickets remain valid for eventual race
F1 Vietnam Grand Prix tickets remain valid for eventual race
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Tickets for the Formula One VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 will be valid when the event finally takes place, the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Sai Gon) newspaper quoted the organisers as saying.

Hanoi: The 300-year-old house built in one night
Hanoi: The 300-year-old house built in one night
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/09/2020 

Son Dong village in Hoai Duc district, Hanoi is famous for making statues and worshiping objects. This land is also known for an old house that was built within one night.

German journalist launches book on Ho Chi Minh’s political biography in Berlin
German journalist launches book on Ho Chi Minh’s political biography in Berlin
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  04/09/2020 

German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger officially launched his latest book on late President Ho Chi Minh – “Ho Chi Minh – Politische Biografie” (Political Biography) – in Berlin on September 2 (local time).

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path
Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/09/2020 

More than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at an exhibition at the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum.

A star in the making
A star in the making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/09/2020 

With roles like Paige Tico in Star Wars, Hanoi Hannah in Da 5 Bloods, and, most recently, Quynh in The Old Guard, alongside A-lister Charlize Theron, Ngo Thanh Van is fast becoming a rising star in Hollywood.

Local photojournalist wins big in Malaysian photo contest
Local photojournalist wins big in Malaysian photo contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/09/2020 

Viet Van, a photojournalist with the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper in Vietnam, won three gold medals at the Bugis Photo Cup Circuit 2020 in Malaysia.

Young artist makes tiny Vietnamese food
Young artist makes tiny Vietnamese food
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/09/2020 

A 28-year-old architecture graduate in Hanoi has been crafting Vietnamese dishes barely larger than a coin. 

Netflix removes content violating Vietnam's sovereignty
Netflix removes content violating Vietnam's sovereignty
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

Netflix has cut some scenes in the movie "Put Your Head on my Shoulder" that contains false information about Vietnam’s sovereignty.

Excavation of ancient tomb reveals unknown history
Excavation of ancient tomb reveals unknown history
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

The two-month excavation of an ancient brick tombs unearthed at Gia Thuy Primary School in the northern province of Ninh Binh has shed new light on its shape, scale and structure, according to Dr Nguyen Ngoc Quy from the Institute of Archeology.

Hanoi to open world’s first digital exhibition on Italian Renaissance
Hanoi to open world’s first digital exhibition on Italian Renaissance
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

Hanoi is poised to become the first city in the world to host a digital exhibition showcasing the work by Raphael, one of the greatest artists of the Italian Renaissance period.

Exhibition tells Vietnam’s path to independence
Exhibition tells Vietnam’s path to independence
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

A photo exhibition is underway at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi, offering visitors an insight into Vietnam’s path to independence throughout history.

Photo exhibition opens to showcase ASEAN land and people
Photo exhibition opens to showcase ASEAN land and people
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

A collection of over 200 photos selected from among 10,000 artworks by 1,248 artists from ASEAN member states have gone on display at an exhibition underway in Hanoi.

AFC to consider postponing U19 Champs 2020
AFC to consider postponing U19 Champs 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have stated that they are considering a postponement to the U19 Championship 2020 and several other tournaments due to complicated developments of COVID-19.

National flag making village in Hanoi
National flag making village in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

Located 30 km south of Hanoi, Tu Van village in the capital’s Thuong Tin district is famed for its embroidery and weaving. It’s the village that has made millions of national flags for 75 years.

Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  03/09/2020 

A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s development and renovation is underway in the Czech Republic to mark the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

A recently published book featuring 261 monochrome photos taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862-1937) sheds light on Vietnam in the late 19th century.

Watch VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” online
Watch VietNamNet’s concert “Things Everlasting 2020” online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

The concert “Things Everlasting 2020” with the theme "Long Live Vietnam" is now available on VietNamNet.

Stamps tell the story of a nation
Stamps tell the story of a nation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

More than just a way of paying to send a letter or parcel, stamps are also a kind of cultural commodity that convey a country’s political, cultural, and social message. And they tell stories about the nation in its own language.

V.League to return on September 26
V.League to return on September 26
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

V.League football will return on September 26, the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) announced late last week.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 