Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries

 
 
27/04/2020    12:07 GMT+7

A poster contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020) is now open for entries

Launched by the Department of Grassroots Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the contest aims to promote citizens’ understanding of the context, process and causes of the victory and lessons drawn from the August Revolution and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Viet Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam), in addition to affirming their historical significance.

It is also expected to raise awareness about the creative application of such lessons in the struggle for national unification, particularly in national renewal and international integration.

In terms of topics, the entries should feature the great achievements of the Vietnamese Party and people over 75 years of building, defending and developing the nation.

The contest is open to all professional or amateur painters, Vietnamese citizens and overseas Vietnamese. Each contestant can submit more than one work, which must be painted recently and been neither submitted to other competition nor disseminated in any form.

The organisers will judge and present prizes for outstanding works, including one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, 10 consolation prizes and one special prize for organisations.

In addition to the winning posters, the Organising Committee will select a number of good works to display at an exhibition and use them for festivals, anniversaries or for appropriate political duties nationwide.

 

The contest will close for submissions on June 22, 2020. Its closing and award ceremonies are scheduled to take place in September 2020.

The great victory of the August Revolution in 1945 has featured the strength of national unity, tradition of patriotism and indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people under the outstanding leadership of the Party and President Ho Chí Minh.

It is not only a significant milestone in Vietnamese history but also a historic international event that strongly encouraged colonised and oppressed people around the world to commit to the struggle for national independence, democracy and social progress.

The invincible spirit and historical value of the August Revolution are always a source of strength for the Party and people of Viet Nam to continue writing glorious historical pages.

After the August Revoluion, Viet Nam, from an under-developed country, has emerged to become a developing country with strong economic growth. VNS

British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters

A COVID-19 fighting-poster featuring two people wearing masks with the slogan Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước (To Stay At Home is To Love Your Country) by artist Le The Hiep has appeared in the British newspaper The Guardian. 

Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam

Winning posters from a competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department have appeared in Hanoi’s streets to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 
 

Other News

.
80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

Devoted artist nurtures young Vietnamese’s love for “Dan Ty Ba”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Lecturer and artist Nghiem Thu has been working hard to teach and share her love for “Dan Ty Ba”, the Vietnamese four-string guitar, with fans of Vietnam’s traditional music. She hopes to promote its beauty and values for the future generations.

Coronavirus: The celebrity cash giveaway and other stories fact-checked
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Unpicking the week's dubious claims including a fake cash giveaway and a Covid-19 "remedy".

Top Vietnamese MVs on YouTube are all about love
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Young singers’ new MVs that feature the theme of love have attracted millions of views on YouTube in recent months.

Truong’s return to give HAGL a boost
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Hoang Anh Gia Lai head coach Lee Tae-hoon believes the return of star midfielder Luong Xuan Truong to his team will give the V.League 1 side a huge boost.

Students submit heartfelt sketches to mark COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/04/2020 

An array of fantastic artworks made by students have been entered into a drawing contest launched by the Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture, with lots of the pieces proving to be a heartwarming sight for viewers.

Truong Sa soldiers perform in COVID-19 music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Some 200 people, including soldiers stationed on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, health workers and artists have performed together in a music video entitled Tu Hao Viet Nam (Proud of Vietnam).

Design contest selects national costume for Miss Universe 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

A design contest aimed at choosing the national costume that the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2020 will wear during her participation in the global pageant got underway on April 23.

Free book ATM machine makes debut in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

The first-ever free book ATM machine launched by the Thai Ha Books Joint Stock Company came into operation on 119-C5 To Hieu street in Cau Giay district in Hanoi on April 24.

Hundreds of artists, doctors, soldiers join in “Proud of Vietnam” music video
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Up 200 local artists, doctors, and soldiers have participated in the freshly released music video for "Tự hào Việt Nam", known as “Proud of Vietnam” in English,

Vietnamese football star among leading goalscoring Asian goalkeepers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Phan Van Santos, a retired naturalised Vietnamese goalkeeper, leads the list of the Top 8 Asian goalkeepers who have scored the most goals, as announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on April 23.

First local futsal player joins AFC’s anti-COVID-19 campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Nguyen Minh Tri has become the first Vietnamese futsal player to join #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) to raise awareness about combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNESCO joins Vietnam in marking 650th death anniversary of Chu Van An
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

UNESCO is anticipated to join the country’s efforts to celebrate the 650th death anniversary of the renowned teacher Chu Van An, with the memorial scheduled to take place at Hanoi’s historic Temple of Literature in November.

VN diva releases new music video to thank COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/04/2020 

Vietnamese singer Hong Nhung has released a new music video to pay tribute to health workers, soldiers and volunteers in Vietnam fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tung Duong, international ensemble release music videos to cheer up pandemic-hit populace
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnamese singer Tung Duong has released two new music videos, Que Nha (Homeland) and Redemption Song, featuring several foreign musicians to raise people’s spirits and awareness in the fight against the coronavirus.

Caring for face skin with yoghurt
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

Yoghurt is not only a good kind of food but also a useful material for nurturing skin at home. 

Coronavirus ruins Doan Van Hau's chances of competing in Eredivisie
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

With professional football shut down in the Netherlands until September 1, Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau will have no chance of competing in the national Eredivisie this season.

My Dinh National Stadium to be repaired to host SEA Games 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

My Dinh National Stadium will be repaired at the end of October to prepare for the organisation of SEA Games 2021, according to the National Sports Administration.

Bundesliga 'ready to return on 9 May', says German Football League
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

The Bundesliga is hoping to return to action behind closed doors next month, but what challenges does it face to make it reality?

UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/04/2020 

An animation addressing climate change, based on a story of a Vietnamese student in Hanoi, has been introduced by The United Nations Children's Fund (UNCEF) in Vietnam.

Latest news

