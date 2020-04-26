Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries

A poster contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020) is now open for entries

Launched by the Department of Grassroots Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the contest aims to promote citizens’ understanding of the context, process and causes of the victory and lessons drawn from the August Revolution and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Viet Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam), in addition to affirming their historical significance.

It is also expected to raise awareness about the creative application of such lessons in the struggle for national unification, particularly in national renewal and international integration.

In terms of topics, the entries should feature the great achievements of the Vietnamese Party and people over 75 years of building, defending and developing the nation.

The contest is open to all professional or amateur painters, Vietnamese citizens and overseas Vietnamese. Each contestant can submit more than one work, which must be painted recently and been neither submitted to other competition nor disseminated in any form.

The organisers will judge and present prizes for outstanding works, including one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, 10 consolation prizes and one special prize for organisations.

In addition to the winning posters, the Organising Committee will select a number of good works to display at an exhibition and use them for festivals, anniversaries or for appropriate political duties nationwide.

The contest will close for submissions on June 22, 2020. Its closing and award ceremonies are scheduled to take place in September 2020.

The great victory of the August Revolution in 1945 has featured the strength of national unity, tradition of patriotism and indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people under the outstanding leadership of the Party and President Ho Chí Minh.

It is not only a significant milestone in Vietnamese history but also a historic international event that strongly encouraged colonised and oppressed people around the world to commit to the struggle for national independence, democracy and social progress.

The invincible spirit and historical value of the August Revolution are always a source of strength for the Party and people of Viet Nam to continue writing glorious historical pages.

After the August Revoluion, Viet Nam, from an under-developed country, has emerged to become a developing country with strong economic growth. VNS

