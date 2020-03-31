Posters encouraging citizens to help fight virus released

Public places in 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam will be decorated with posters to promote the awareness of measures everyone can take to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 14 posters were selected from 103 paintings by 23 artists nationwide entered in a contest held by the Ministry of Culture - Sports and Tourism from March 10-15.
According to the organisation board, the enthusiastic participation of the artists in such a short period of time came from their willingness to contribute to the prevention and control of the pandemic.
The paintings showcase their creative ability, responsibility, as well as convey informative and clear messages that they wish to send to the public.
Poster entitledWash Your Hands Regularly andProperly with Soap and Clean Water by Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi from Hà Nội.
Poster entitled Fever,Cough, Hard to Breathe: Immediately Goto the Nearest Medical Facility for Advice, Examination and Treatment by Lưu Yên Thế from Hà Nội.
Poster entitled Wearing Masks, Washing Hands with Soap to Prevent and Control the Epidemic by Trần Duy Trúc from Hà Nội.
VNS
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code