Posters encouraging citizens to help fight virus released

The 14 posters were selected from 103 paintings by 23 artists nationwide entered in a contest held by the Ministry of Culture - Sports and Tourism from March 10-15.

According to the organisation board, the enthusiastic participation of the artists in such a short period of time came from their willingness to contribute to the prevention and control of the pandemic.

The paintings showcase their creative ability, responsibility, as well as convey informative and clear messages that they wish to send to the public.