Prestigious sports website honours four Vietnamese U19 footballers

Renowned footballing website Goal.com has chosen four young Vietnamese talents as stars of the future, with their picks including Hanoi FC pair Tien Long and Van Tung, Cong Den of Pho Hien FC, and Thanh Khoi of HAGL FC.

Currently playing in the U21 team of Hanoi FC, Vu Tien Long stands at 1.75 metres tall and plays in a defensive position.

Vu Tien Long plays in the U21 team of Hanoi FC.

The 18-year-old boy is originally from Thanh Hoa province and has been dubbed the new Dinh Trong.

Now playing for Pho Hien FC, 19-year-old Huynh Cong Den is a graduate from the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Academy.

Born in Binh Dinh, Cong Den now operates in central midfield after starting his career in attack.

Huynh Cong Den of Pho Hien FC

Standing at 1.62 metres tall, his recent performances have served as a confidence boost for the young player.

Also featured on the list is 19-year-old Nguyen Thanh Khoi, a young footballer currently in his fourth season in the academy of HAGL JMG. He stands at 1.66 metres tall and is capable of making a big impact on a fixture despite his small size.

Nguyen Thanh Khoi of HAGL FC

When participating in a training camp in the Netherlands in October last year Thanh Khoi was hailed as a reliable midfielder that every defense and coach would like to have in their team.

Nguyen Van Tung of Hanoi’s U19s

Finally, striker Nguyen Van Tung of Hanoi’s U19s is 1.80 metres tall, giving him a height advantage on the pitch and allowing him to create opportunities for his teammates. VOV/Goal.com.

