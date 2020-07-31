Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Provinces asked to mobilise funding for UNESCO-recognised Vi Giam singing

31/07/2020    16:27 GMT+7

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces to balance their annual budgets and mobilise funding from other sources to implement projects on protection and promotion of Vi Giam folk singing between 2021 – 2025.

Provinces asked to mobilise funding for UNESCO-recognised Vi Giam singing

A Vi Giam folk song performance. The art form has been recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: dancaxunghe.vn)

The PM assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to instruct the provincial People’s Committees to protect and promote the value of the folk singing in line with the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

He tasked competent authorities to promptly develop new regulations and propose amendments to the current ones on safeguarding and promoting Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritages to submit to the government for review.

The Vi Giam folk singing was recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2014.

Vi and Giam are sung by communities in Nghe An and Ha Tinh. The lyrics use the unique dialect and linguistic idioms of the region and are sung with the particular accents of people there.

 

The songs focus on key values and virtues including respect for parents, loyalty, care and devotion, and the importance of honesty and a good heart in the maintenance of village customs and traditions.

The folk music is traditionally sung while people are working in the rice fields, rowing boats, making crafts or lulling children to sleep. Singing is a chance for locals to ease theirs hardship in life as well as express feelings between men and women.

Today, Vi and Giam are also sung at cultural events and theatres. The folk singing is also featured in a number of local festivals and taught in schools as a way to transmit, practise and pass down the heritage to the younger generations./. VNA

Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status

The cultural authority of the southern province of An Giang is preparing documents for the Ba Chua Xu Festival in Chau Doc to be recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by the UN cultural agency UNESCO. 

UNESCO recognises Dak Nong Geopark as the third global geopark in Vietnam

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board has recognised the Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

 
 

Other News

.
AFF proposes postponing AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)’s Emergency Committee has proposed postponing the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup until mid-April 2021 during a virtual meeting chaired by AFF President Khiev Sameth on July 30.

Vietnam Film Festival may be held online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Filmmakers and experts told a conference in Hanoi yesterday that organising the Vietnam Film Festival online and building a "cinematic city" would help boost the festival's brand.

Fashion icon teams up with UNESCO, VNAT to promote tourism
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Supermodel Jessica Minh Anh will promote Vietnamese tourism by presenting the country as a friendly and safe destination through reality shows to be produced from now to next year.

Free English classes for Vietnamese community in Singapore amid pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

Tina Yuan (whose Vietnamese name is Nguyen Thi Thuong) is a Chinese-Vietnamese teacher living in Singapore. She majored in mass communication in Singapore and the Chinese language at Donghua University, Shanghai.

Ao Dai long dress to be promoted during 2020 Hue Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A day in honor of Ao Dai, Vietnam’s traditional long dress, will be a highlight of the Hue Festival, scheduled to open in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue in September.

Vietnam senior and U22 national teams to gather on August 10
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese national men’s senior football team will be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in a training camp from August 10 to August 16

Pop singer fined for spreading false news on Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

Pop singer Hoa Minzy has just been fined VND7.5 million (USD326) for spreading false news about Covid-19 on Facebook.

Hanoi DJ suspended over performance outfit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

A female DJ in Hanoi has just been suspended for her offensive dress-up during a show at a local bar.

Tokyo 2020: Olympics and Paralympics may have 'limited spectators'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Olympics and Paralympics could be held in front of “a limited number of spectators” because of Covid-19, says Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto.

FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has announced it will offer a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations throughout Southeast Asia (SEA),

Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

A range of contestants competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have wowed fans by putting their wonderful figures on display in a swimsuit photoshoot.

Exhibition features young artistic talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

Artworks by Vietnamese artists aged from 18 to 35 are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam Culture Arts Exhibition Centre located at No 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hanoi.

Kids call for protection of wildlife
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

Paintings, photos and posters created by children aged 6-14 are on display at an exhibition calling on people to protect wildlife.

VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

The head honcho of domestic football has come out against calls to cancel the season amid the return of community coronavirus transmission in Vietnam.

Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Ten years after his debut concerts after graduating in Sweden and returning to Vietnam, jazz pianist Tuan Nam will perform in Hanoi and HCM City next month.

War veteran photographer captures world with one hand
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Snapping a beautiful photo requires the photographer capture the moment with sharp eyes and quick hands. 

Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Artist Lap Phuong is displaying sculptures at her first solo exhibition entitled Âm Dương (Yin and Yang). 

Showbiz shows signs of revival after virus crisis
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

The Vietnamese art scene has shown encouraging signs of revival after being devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves into a 'new normal'.

New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

A lack of playgrounds for kids is an issue for many localities around Vietnam, especially urban areas.

Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Dream Concert CONNECT, a virtual K-pop show, took place at the National Academy of Music from July 25 to 26, attracting over 800 young people who got to experience the first event of its kind in Hanoi.

