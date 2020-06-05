PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13

The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

Accordingly, the first round will take place in the central province of Ha Tinh and the northern province of Bac Ninh from June 13 – 17.

The teams will compete in a round-robin format to select the four best-performing teams to attend the second round (final round), which is scheduled to be organised in the southern region at the end of 2020.

VFV Secretary General Le Tri Truong said this year’s tournament was delayed for three months from the original plan due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The event aims to find excellent athletes for the national volleyball team to prepare for international competitions, especially the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam in 2021./.