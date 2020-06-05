Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13

 
 
06/06/2020    13:43 GMT+7

The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13 hinh anh 1

Accordingly, the first round will take place in the central province of Ha Tinh and the northern province of Bac Ninh from June 13 – 17.

The teams will compete in a round-robin format to select the four best-performing teams to attend the second round (final round), which is scheduled to be organised in the southern region at the end of 2020.

 

VFV Secretary General Le Tri Truong said this year’s tournament was delayed for three months from the original plan due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The event aims to find excellent athletes for the national volleyball team to prepare for international competitions, especially the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam in 2021./.

 
 

.
Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
Vietnam-based company to seek club in Asia for Yaya Touré
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

A Vietnam-based football consultancy company has signed a deal to represent former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré.

Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
Outfits by local designer Cong Tri appear in French Vogue magazine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The French edition of the prestigious fashion magazine Vogue has showcased the latest collection by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri through snaps of two famous Vietnamese models Ho Ngoc Ha and Thanh Hang.

AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
AFC names 14 players to watch ahead of V.League 1 return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has listed the most exciting players from each of the country’s 14 V.League 1 football teams ahead of the return of the 2020 season on June 5.

Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
Book highlights life and career of music researcher Bao
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has released a book on life and career of 102-year-old musician Nguyen Vinh Bao, a researcher of tài tử music, a genre of traditional music unique to southern Vietnam.

Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Harvard University doesn’t typically produce first round draft picks for any sporting league, but then again Christian Juzang is no typical Harvard graduate.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

Though she's been retired from football for a decade, former national team striker Do Thi Ngoc Cham is still giving back to the beautiful game.

Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas
Son Tung M-TP’s Sky Tour Movie to be released in cinemas
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese pop idol Son Tung M-TP’s documentary film Sky Tour Movie will be released in cinemas nationwide this month.

Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced
Winners of Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 announced
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Tran Le Duy Nhat and Vu Thi Van were named ‘Professional Golfer of the Year’ for the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, during the Vietnam Golf Awards 2019 gala in Hanoi on June 4.

Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries. 

Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
Trong Hieu launches “Under The Same Sky” project alongside foreign artists
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Local singer Trong Hieu has joined 17 artists worldwide to take part in a music project known as “Under The Same Sky”, a scheme that calls on people to end violence and to assist underprivileged children and women globally.

AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption
AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently ran an article which spoke highly of the 2020 V.League as the domestic tourney is set to return on June 5.

AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture
AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4 started applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Boi singing (classical drama) through launching the Echoing Drum Show – The Art of Hat Boi.

V.League: 10,000 tickets on offer as Hanoi FC host Hoang Anh Gia Lai
V.League: 10,000 tickets on offer as Hanoi FC host Hoang Anh Gia Lai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

There will be 10,000 tickets up for grabs when reigning champions Hanoi FC play host to Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the most anticipated match of V.League Matchday 3 at Hang Day Stadium on the evening of June 6.

First off-road motorbiking course opened in Hanoi
First off-road motorbiking course opened in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

Off-road motorbike racers in Hanoi have had the first course for training and practising in Long Bien District.

Story about little organ donor featured in film
Story about little organ donor featured in film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

A short film about seven-year-old Nguyen Hai An from Hanoi who donated her corneas after passing away and inspired thousands of organs donors nationwide has recently been released.

Preserving the charm of ancient ‘Then’ tunes
Preserving the charm of ancient ‘Then’ tunes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

People’s Artisan Mong Thi Sam from Lang Son Province has devoted more than 63 years to preserving the ancient tunes of ‘Then’ folk singing, a cultural and spiritual heritage of Tay and Nung ethnic groups.

E-books or the real thing? Expert offers his opinion
E-books or the real thing? Expert offers his opinion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/06/2020 

The National Book Festival is being held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is running till June 10 at the website book365.vn after beginning on April 19.

Mai Duc Chung still reaching for the stars
Mai Duc Chung still reaching for the stars
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

Coach Mai Duc Chung has his eyes on that prize, and that prize is an eventual World Cup berth for today's national U19 women's team.

HCM City theatres receive funding to release plays on YouTube
HCM City theatres receive funding to release plays on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

The HCM City Department of Performing Arts is working on a project to provide funding to theatres and drama troupes to release plays on YouTube as a way to bring the art closer to audiences.

Star of Fifty Shades of Gray shines in outfit by local designer
Star of Fifty Shades of Gray shines in outfit by local designer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/06/2020 

Renowned actress Dakota Johnson of the United States recently chose an outfit produced by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, a popular US TV show.

