01/08/2020 07:33:08 (GMT +7)
Qatar invites Vietnam’s U16 side for friendly match in October

01/08/2020    07:26 GMT+7

The Qatar Football Association has sent an invitation to the Vietnamese U16 team to play a friendly match in Doha in October ahead of the AFC U16 Championship 2020’s final round.

qatar invites vietnam’s u16 side for friendly match in october hinh 0

Vietnam’s U16 side failed to progress to the Asian tournament’s finals in 2019. Coach Dinh The Nam’s players managed to defeat rivals Timor-Leste, Mongolia, and Macau (China) in group H in the qualifying round before suffering a defeat to Australia in the final match.

Despite failing to qualify for the tournament, the Vietnamese team received praise for their strong showing among the media and international community, including the Qatari press.

The friendly fixture is scheduled to get underway in Doha in October as part of preparations for Qatar’s U16 team ahead of their participation in the AFC U16 Championship 2020’s finals in November.

 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) is considering the proposal which is expected to represent an opportunity for Vietnam’s U16 side to sharpen their skills in a year when there are no major tournaments for them to compete in. The VFF will only allow the youth team to travel to Qatar once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is brought under control in October.

Vietnam’s U16s were scheduled to take part in the ASEAN Football Federation U16 Youth Championship in Indonesia this year. However, the tournament has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year saw the Vietnamese team make it through to the semi-finals of the regional tournament which was hosted by Thailand. VOV

 
 

.
Provinces asked to mobilise funding for UNESCO-recognised Vi Giam singing
Provinces asked to mobilise funding for UNESCO-recognised Vi Giam singing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces to balance their annual budgets and mobilise funding from other sources to implement projects on protection and promotion of Vi Giam folk singing between 2021 – 2025.

AFF proposes postponing AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to 2021
AFF proposes postponing AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)’s Emergency Committee has proposed postponing the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup until mid-April 2021 during a virtual meeting chaired by AFF President Khiev Sameth on July 30.

Vietnam Film Festival may be held online
Vietnam Film Festival may be held online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Filmmakers and experts told a conference in Hanoi yesterday that organising the Vietnam Film Festival online and building a "cinematic city" would help boost the festival's brand.

Fashion icon teams up with UNESCO, VNAT to promote tourism
Fashion icon teams up with UNESCO, VNAT to promote tourism
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Supermodel Jessica Minh Anh will promote Vietnamese tourism by presenting the country as a friendly and safe destination through reality shows to be produced from now to next year.

Free English classes for Vietnamese community in Singapore amid pandemic
Free English classes for Vietnamese community in Singapore amid pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Tina Yuan (whose Vietnamese name is Nguyen Thi Thuong) is a Chinese-Vietnamese teacher living in Singapore. She majored in mass communication in Singapore and the Chinese language at Donghua University, Shanghai.

Ao Dai long dress to be promoted during 2020 Hue Festival
Ao Dai long dress to be promoted during 2020 Hue Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

A day in honor of Ao Dai, Vietnam’s traditional long dress, will be a highlight of the Hue Festival, scheduled to open in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue in September.

Vietnam senior and U22 national teams to gather on August 10
Vietnam senior and U22 national teams to gather on August 10
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

The Vietnamese national men’s senior football team will be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in a training camp from August 10 to August 16

Pop singer fined for spreading false news on Covid-19
Pop singer fined for spreading false news on Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

Pop singer Hoa Minzy has just been fined VND7.5 million (USD326) for spreading false news about Covid-19 on Facebook.

Hanoi DJ suspended over performance outfit
Hanoi DJ suspended over performance outfit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

A female DJ in Hanoi has just been suspended for her offensive dress-up during a show at a local bar.

Tokyo 2020: Olympics and Paralympics may have 'limited spectators'
Tokyo 2020: Olympics and Paralympics may have 'limited spectators'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

The Olympics and Paralympics could be held in front of “a limited number of spectators” because of Covid-19, says Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto.

FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has announced it will offer a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations throughout Southeast Asia (SEA),

Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

A range of contestants competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have wowed fans by putting their wonderful figures on display in a swimsuit photoshoot.

Exhibition features young artistic talents
Exhibition features young artistic talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

Artworks by Vietnamese artists aged from 18 to 35 are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam Culture Arts Exhibition Centre located at No 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hanoi.

Kids call for protection of wildlife
Kids call for protection of wildlife
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

Paintings, photos and posters created by children aged 6-14 are on display at an exhibition calling on people to protect wildlife.

VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season
VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

The head honcho of domestic football has come out against calls to cancel the season amid the return of community coronavirus transmission in Vietnam.

Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Ten years after his debut concerts after graduating in Sweden and returning to Vietnam, jazz pianist Tuan Nam will perform in Hanoi and HCM City next month.

War veteran photographer captures world with one hand
War veteran photographer captures world with one hand
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Snapping a beautiful photo requires the photographer capture the moment with sharp eyes and quick hands. 

Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi
Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Artist Lap Phuong is displaying sculptures at her first solo exhibition entitled Âm Dương (Yin and Yang). 

Showbiz shows signs of revival after virus crisis
Showbiz shows signs of revival after virus crisis
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

The Vietnamese art scene has shown encouraging signs of revival after being devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves into a 'new normal'.

New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang
New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

A lack of playgrounds for kids is an issue for many localities around Vietnam, especially urban areas.

