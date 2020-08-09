Quang Hai named among 500 most important players globally

Vietnamese midfield maestro Nguyen Quang Hai has been unexpectedly voted among the leading 500 most important players in the world by football publication World Soccer.

World Soccer recently released its September edition titled “The 500 Most Important Players on the planet”, including Vietnamese star Quang Hai on the list.

The article states, “All Vietnamese fans are wondering why one of the best attacking midfielders in Asia has not yet moved to Europe, and where he will end up when he does eventually go.”

Most notably, Quang Hai is the only Vietnamese footballer to make the list. Indeed, whilst he does not have a high value in the transfer market in comparison to some hot prospects in Europe and South America, he is widely considered to be the greatest talent currently playing in Vietnamese football.

He has a good record across various age groups for the Vietnam national team, claiming the runner-up title at the AFC U23 Championship 2018, and winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 as well as SEA Games 2019.

In its special edition, Quang Hai’s image has been placed alongside Brazilian star Neymar who holds the record for highest transfer fee following his move from Spain’s FC Barcelona to France’s Paris Saint-Germain for EUR222 million.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Chanathip Songkrasin of Thailand and Neil Etheridge of the Philippines also made the list. World Soccer also stated appreciation for Thailand’s 18-year-old talent Suphanat Mueanta in a long article.

Globally, a number of leading stars also appeared, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

World Soccer is a well-known football publication from the UK that was first founded in 1960. The magazine regularly awards titles to the world’s leading players, coaches, referees, and best teams. Dtinews