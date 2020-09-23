Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney

23/09/2020    18:36 GMT+7

Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Banter Series online chess tournament after defeating 2019 Chess World Cup winner Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijani 6-4 on September 22.

Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney
Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney.

After the initial sets ended in a draw, Radjabov eventually took the lead in the seventh set with score of 4-3. However, Liem quickly mustered a recovery and came back into the game in the following set to draw level at 4-4.

In the ninth set, a mistake by the Azerbaijani chess player allowed Liem to take full advantage and dominate the game to go into a 5-4 lead, eventually going on to win the match overall.

Storming into the quarter-finals, Liem will take on the winner of a match between Fabiano Caruana of the United States and Matthias Bluebaum of Germany.

 

The final match of the Banter Series tournament will be held on September 28, with the winner set to receive a cash prize of US$14,000.

In addition, the players that reach the final of the competition will qualify for a place in the Magnus Carlsen Tour 2.  VOV

Le Quang Liem draws in seventh match at FIDE Grand Swiss

Le Quang Liem draws in seventh match at FIDE Grand Swiss

Top Vietnamese chess player Lê Quang Liêm drew in the seventh match of the FIDE Grand Swiss 2019 chess tournament in England this morning.  

 
 

Other News

.
Teams ready for V.League 1’s resumption
Teams ready for V.League 1’s resumption
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Local football teams are ready for the resumption of the V.League 1 season after the second postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Three local football teams to compete in continental tournaments
Three local football teams to compete in continental tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Three Vietnamese football clubs will take part in the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup 2021, following the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) making changes to the way that teams qualify for continental competitions.

Photos portraying hardship of salt workers win Heritage Journey contest
Photos portraying hardship of salt workers win Heritage Journey contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

A photo collection highlighting the hardships facing salt workers in the central province of Phu Yen has won the highest prize at the 2020 Heritage Journey Photography Contest.

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

With the Mid-Autumn Festival peaking, people have been flooding into Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma Street, to shop, take photos and enjoy the festive ambience.

International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

After gaining success abroad, international pianist Nguyen Duc Anh has decided to return to Vietnam to serve the arts community and provide training in the arts.

Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have held on to 94th place in the latest world rankings released by FIFA.

New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A new version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) will be released on September 25 to celebrate writer To Hoai’s 100th birthday.

Handbook of Psychological Terminology published in five languages
Handbook of Psychological Terminology published in five languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A handbook of Psychological Terminology in five different languages has been released in Hanoi under the framework of a multi-cultural co-operation project

Circus and traditional arts to be combined on stage for the first time
Circus and traditional arts to be combined on stage for the first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

Vietnam’s first theatrical work made up of circus and cai luong (reformed arts) – Cây Gậy Thần (The Magic Stick) – has recently been launched in Hanoi.

Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi is hosting a range of activities to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

Japan Film Week 2020 to start on September 25
Japan Film Week 2020 to start on September 25
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A Japan Film Week 2020, entitled "Japan Hour by JFF", will take place in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from September 25 to October 25.

European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October
European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The 11th European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi at the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi and the Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City, from October 1-11.

Entertainment Events on September 21-27
Entertainment Events on September 21-27
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

HBSO returns with concert of famous operatic arias
HBSO returns with concert of famous operatic arias
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will feature a night of arias from famous operas at the city’s Opera House on September 26 after a short break caused by the second COVID-19 outbreak in mid-July.

Cu Chi Tunnels site seeks world heritage status
Cu Chi Tunnels site seeks world heritage status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

Does the Cu Chi Tunnels site have what it takes to receive world heritage status from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)?

New drama for children to open at Saigon's Gia Dinh Park
New drama for children to open at Saigon's Gia Dinh Park
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

Theatre director Hoang Duan and young actors of Phuong Nam Theatre will stage a new play aimed at young audiences to celebrate the Mid-autumn Full Moon Festival, which begins on October 1.

Hanoi FC successfully defend National Cup
Hanoi FC successfully defend National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

Hanoi FC came from a goal behind to win the National Cup against city rivals Viettel in a dramatic last 15 minutes of the final on September 20.

National women’s football championship to kick off
National women’s football championship to kick off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

After delays due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the first leg of the Women's National Football Championship -- Thai Son Bac Cup 2020 -- will run from September 22 to October 13.

Composer of northern folk melodies dies at 76
Composer of northern folk melodies dies at 76
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

Tributes have poured in for composer Pho Duc Phuong who lost his battle with cancer on September 19 at the age of 76.

Photo exhibition reveals untold stories of COVID-19 fighters
Photo exhibition reveals untold stories of COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

A new photo exhibition opened on Saturday in Hà Nội, revealing pictures of the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

