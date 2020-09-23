Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney

Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Banter Series online chess tournament after defeating 2019 Chess World Cup winner Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijani 6-4 on September 22.

After the initial sets ended in a draw, Radjabov eventually took the lead in the seventh set with score of 4-3. However, Liem quickly mustered a recovery and came back into the game in the following set to draw level at 4-4.

In the ninth set, a mistake by the Azerbaijani chess player allowed Liem to take full advantage and dominate the game to go into a 5-4 lead, eventually going on to win the match overall.

Storming into the quarter-finals, Liem will take on the winner of a match between Fabiano Caruana of the United States and Matthias Bluebaum of Germany.

The final match of the Banter Series tournament will be held on September 28, with the winner set to receive a cash prize of US$14,000.

In addition, the players that reach the final of the competition will qualify for a place in the Magnus Carlsen Tour 2. VOV