Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”

The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route.

A road in Quang Ninh province

The project aims to offer more experiences to visitors to the province, which is home to the UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay.

The provincial People’s Committee has assigned the local Literature and Arts Association to coordinate with relevant agencies to design the project and deliver a report in June.

Quang Ninh has set a goal of welcoming 15-16 million visitors, including 7 million foreigners, in 2020.

The locality expects to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector, creating a driving force for its socio-economic development towards becoming one of the leading localities for tourism development in the country.

To that end, it has simultaneously implemented 56 solutions and sub-projects to promote tourism development with a vision to 2030./. VNA