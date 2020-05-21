Quang Ninh to host national circus festival in late May

A national circus festival featuring the participation of artists from across the nation will get underway at the Quang Ninh Exhibition of Planning and Expo Center on May 29.

The three-day event will see a range of epic circus performances hit the stage, along with a circus street show held at the Bai Chay tourist resort in Ha Long city.

Up to 80 artists from cities and provinces such as Ho Chi Minh City, Soc Trang, Can Tho, and Hanoi, in addition to members of the Vietnam Circus Federation, are also poised to take part in the festival.

The event is set to be held in response to a tourism stimulus scheme running this summer in Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Moreover, local authorities are also very keen to promote Ha Long as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination in Vietnam. VOV