Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have taken the decision not to extend the contract of technical director Jurgen Gede after four years, with the subject of Gede’s successor being a big question among fans of the national team.

Park Hang-seo, the current head coach of the Vietnamese men’s national football team, (R) has a strong chance of becoming the VFF’s technical director one day.

After appointing a number of foreign coaches to various positions in the national team setup over the years, the decision has been made by the VFF that all future technical directors will be required to have specialised knowledge of football in the nation, alongside a strong understanding of the country’s culture.

With these criteria providing the starting point when it comes to deciding who to appoint, coaches who have a strong local knowledge and long experience of working domestically are likely to be ideal candidates.

Based on this, Park Hang-seo, the current head coach of the Vietnamese men’s national football team, has a strong chance of becoming the VFF’s technical director one day.

Indeed, the coach has even stated that after finishing his term as the head coach of Vietnam, he dreams of taking up a position to develop young talent in the country.

Since joining the VFF’s coaching setup, the Korean has taken charge of both the senior national team and the U23 side, taking on the role of both coach and manager to implement long-term plans for the development of the Vietnamese men’s national football team over the past two years.

During his extended tenure as coach, Park Hang-seo has been an advocate of the importance of the V.League in promoting domestic talent, whilst also raising several issues with the VFF in its future World Cup plan.

The Korean strategist’s recent decision to get the nod for the extended contract with the VFF shows his passion for Vietnamese football, and he is considered a suitable fit for role of technical director in the future due to his extensive experience of working in Vietnam. VOV

