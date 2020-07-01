Rap Viet TV show seeks best rappers in Vietnam

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Six big names of the Vietnamese underground music scene are taking part in a reality TV music show called Rap Viet to find the next best rapper in Vietnam.

DJ and music producer Hoang Touliver is the music director of TV reality music show Rap Việt, which looks for the next best rapper in Vietnam. — File photo courtesy of the producer

The show is produced by Vie Channel based on a Thai show called The Rapper, which premiered in 2018 and was honoured as the Best General Entertainment Programme at the 23rd Asian Television Awards in 2018.  

Rap Viet brings together Binz, Wowy, and Karik as coaches.

Music producers Rhymastic and JustaTee are judges.

Rhymastic, whose real name is Vu Duc Thien, is a rapper and music producer of Space Speakers, a community of underground artists from northern Vietnam.

JustaTee, whose real name is Nguyen Thanh Tuan, is a pioneer in bringing R&B and hip hop closer to Vietnamese audiences.

DJ and music producer Hoang Touliver, a composer of electronic songs popular among young people, is the show’s music director.

Touliver, 33, has been involved in the electronic music scene since 2007. He has produced famous beats such as Tell Me Why and Hoa Sữa (Blackboard tree).

 

He has worked with Space Speakers to launch several music shows in Hanoi and HCM City, like Drop Da Bass, SpaceBass and Space Jam.

He released his first album SBNSL (Spaceboys Neva Sleep) in 2013, and has performed at big music events in Vietnam, such as Prisma Run, Monsoon Festival 2014, and Yamaha Countdown 2015.

He teamed up with singer Toc Tien in the TV reality show The Remix 2015 for best underground artist, and won third place.

Rap Việt has launched its qualifying round in HCM City and Hanoi.

The contestants will be trained by the coaches before competing in 10 shows to win the title of the next best rapper in Vietnam.

Rap Việt is expected to be broadcast on the HCM City Television’s HTV2-Vie Channel this month. VNS

