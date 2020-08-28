Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/08/2020 16:38:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin

28/08/2020    16:34 GMT+7

A rare Buddhist tower in the central province of Nghe An is on the verge of collapse if no renovation work is carried out.

The tower stands 22m tall like a sword pointing to the sky in Yen Hoa Village, My Ly Commune, Ky Son District.

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
The tower is located in a remote border village. Photo dantri.com.vn

The tower includes two parts, the foundation and body of the tower, which is a square brick pillar measuring 5m each side.

Its peak consists of various storeys. The tower is covered with moss and grass.

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
The tower is surrounded by wild moss and grass. Photo dantri.com.vn

Beside it stands a Bodhi tree, as high as the tower. Locals built a small temple beside the tree and placed two statues of Buddha measuring some 15cm high. There are some statues inside the tower that are bigger.

According to some researchers, the tower was built by Theravada Buddhist monks, who moved from Thailand to Laos and into Vietnam in the 7th century.

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
The brick tower in a bad state. Photo dantri.com.vn

The tower now is seriously degraded. Local authorities have installed warning signs for locals and tourists. They have also asked concerned agencies to renovate the tower.

Yet there has been no repairs as yet.

 

Kha Van Nghe, 55, a local resident, said when he was small he saw many Buddha statues around the tower.

Since 1970 many statues have been robbed, he said.

Rare Buddhist tower in Nghe An in ruin
A warning sign. Photo dantri.com.vn

“Some people even broke in the tower to take statues and ancient objects away,” he said.

Luong Van Bay, chairman of the commune's People's Committee, said though the tower is situated in a fairly remote area and is dilapidated, the tower has still attracted visitors.

“Every month, residents still burn incense and bring offerings to the tower and temple,” he said.

"We hope concerned agencies will soon renovate the ancient tower,” Bay said. VNS

Major work at My Son Sanctuary mostly complete

Major work at My Son Sanctuary mostly complete

Up to eighty percent of restoration work on towers of Group A (A10, A8, A11) in the My Son Sanctuary has been completed, including the foundation, inner walls and boundary walls,

Mysteries of My Son Sanctuary unveiled through restoration

Mysteries of My Son Sanctuary unveiled through restoration

Situated in a peaceful valley surrounded by mountains, My Son Sanctuary has been well preserved since it was built thousands of years ago during the prosperous development of the Champa Kingdom between the 4th and 13th centuries.

 
 

Other News

.
Cave gets approval to be preserved
Cave gets approval to be preserved
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to restore, preserve and promote the value of the archaeological site of Con Moong Cave and other surrounding relics in the central province of Thanh Hoa's Thach Thanh District.

Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
Online museum in Canada honours President Ho Chi Minh’s heritage
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  8 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese expats and foreign friends in faraway Canada are looking forward to the opening of an online museum about President Ho Chi Minh, which is expected on National Day, September 2.

Veteran actor passes away, aged 90
Veteran actor passes away, aged 90
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Actor Tran Phuong, who played the main role in Vietnam’s classic film Vợ Chồng A Phủ (A Phủ and His Wife), passed away on Wednesday in Hanoi, aged 90.

Korean coach Park Hang Seo receives Vietnam’s Labor Medal
Korean coach Park Hang Seo receives Vietnam’s Labor Medal
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The chief coach of the Vietnamese national football team Park Hang Seo was presented with the second-class Labor Medal on Thursday.

Photography artist association wants attention from city authorities
Photography artist association wants attention from city authorities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

The HCM City Photography Artist Association (HOPA) is preparing for its 8th congress. 

Book shows Vietnam in 19th century through lens of French photographer
Book shows Vietnam in 19th century through lens of French photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

A recently published book featuring monochrome photos taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862-1937) sheds light on Vietnam in the late 19th century.

Exhibition showcasing life of President Ho Chi Minh opens to public
Exhibition showcasing life of President Ho Chi Minh opens to public
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

An array of documents and photos featuring the life of President Ho Chi Minh and his revolutionary career has gone on show at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi.

Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi
Photo exhibition on ASEAN land, people to open in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

Some 200 photos, selected from more than 10,000 works by artists throughout ASEAN, will be on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from September 1-8.

Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage
Significance of international awards for promoting intangible cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/08/2020 

Vu Duc Hieu, director of the Muong Cultural Space Museum, has won the 2020 Jeonju International Awards for Promoting Intangible Cultural Heritage (JIAPICH), which is expected to be presented in an online form on September 15.

New stage to entertain Hanoi audience
New stage to entertain Hanoi audience
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

A new stage has just been opened in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which aims to provide local people and tourists with a new way of watching plays.

Michel Platini and French stars to play friendly in Vietnam
Michel Platini and French stars to play friendly in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

Former UEFA President Michel Platini, coach Arsene Wenger, Patrice Evra and many French veteran players will go to Vietnam for a friendly match in 2021.

Photographer’s unyielding love of photography
Photographer’s unyielding love of photography
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

Photographer Tran Quoc Dung has won countless awards during his lifetime, and his latest book, “Photography Culture - A Point of View”, has won a prestigious award from the Literature and Arts Theory and Criticism Council.

Original sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem on show
Original sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem on show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

The original sketches of the national emblem of Vietnam, designed by late artist Bui Trang Chuoc, are being displayed in an exhibition at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi from August 25 to September 6.

“Long story” from Ao Dai
“Long story” from Ao Dai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/08/2020 

In late June, a special show of more than 1,000 Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dresses) patterns, entitled “Ao Dai – Vietnam’s cultural heritage”, was held at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi.

HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation
HCM City approves 155-year-old flagpole renovation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has approved the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture’s proposal to renovate the Thu Ngu flagpole, a 155-year-old relic on the Sai Gon riverfront.

HCM City Hockey Federation established
HCM City Hockey Federation established
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The HCM City Hockey Federation (HHF) was established over the weekend, marking what hockey lovers hope is an important milestone in the development of the sport in the city.

Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
Vietnam to hold online book exhibition to celebrate National Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

An online book exhibition in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) will be organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) at website Book365.vn.

Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have revealed that they are set to reschedule the Vietnam national team’s remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UAE to next year.

Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
Vietnam Symphony Orchestra to host online concert amid COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra will halt the offline “Season opening gala concert 2020” and switch to online platform to ensure Covid-19 prevention safety.

Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam 2020 contestants dazzle in swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/08/2020 

Contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 have put their wonderful figures on display as part of a swimsuit photoshoot for the upcoming beauty pageant.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 