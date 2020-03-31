Recent performances of Vietnamese beauties at Miss World’s Dances of World

My Linh, Tieu Vy, and Thuy Linh are among the Vietnamese competitors who managed to impress international audiences whilst competing in some of the recent versions of the Dances of the World segment in the Miss World pageant.

Nguyen Thi Loan dons a traditional Vietnamese dress as she takes part in Dances of the World segment back in 2014.

Tran Ngoc Lan Khue appears charming whilst wearing a four-panel traditional dress, known as an ‘ao tu than’, and a ‘non quai thao’, a type of conical hat that features fringes which hang from both sides, whilst competing in Miss World 2015.

Despite taking part in rehearsals, Khue was disappointed that her performance was surprisingly cut from the grand final of the 2015 event.

Dieu Ngoc displays her grace and elegant style whilst wearing a dress showcasing Asian characteristics at Miss World 2016.

Do My Linh competes in Miss World 2017 whilst wearing a four-panel traditional dress, an ‘ao tu than’, which takes inspiration from the lotus flower and symbolises the strength of Vietnamese beauty.

Whilst competing in the Dances of the World competition at Miss World 2018, Tran Tieu Vy performs a singing and dancing ritual known as Chau Van, a performance which pays tribute to the Mother Goddesses.

The nation’s entrant at Miss World 2019 was local beauty Thuy Linh. She managed to prepare a bespoke dance sequence involving a golden tray, indeed, her performance displayed plenty of technique and was tricky to learn.

VOV

