Regional football teams strive to prepare for AFF Cup 2020

The VN national football team, along with other international sides throughout the region, have been gearing up for the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation Cup 2020 which is scheduled to take place from November 23 to December 31.

With the Thai media reporting that the Thai League will return in September and run until May, 2021, their domestic season will clash with the AFF Cup 2020, meaning there’s a strong possibility that Thailand won’t field their strongest line-up at the regional tournament.

The Thai team have been seeded in group one, alongside Vietnam, with their Head coach Nishino stating that the AFF Cup 2020 represents the only real chance for the Thai national squad to prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Elsewhere, the Philippines have started to focus on preparing for the AFF Cup 2020, with their footballers waiting for an official decision to be made from their respective football federation and sports committee.

Furthermore, the Malaysian side that finished as runners-up at the 2018 tournament currently boast a young and good-quality line-up. They are ranked second in their group in World Cup 2022 qualification.

Indonesia’s Tribunnews expects their national team to have a great chance of winning the regional tournament this year.

The Indonesian media believe that the talent of head coach Shin Tae-young will help their national squad claim victory, whilst their recent head-to-head record against the Vietnamese team is fairly strong.

With regard to Vietnam, defending their championship title is their key target, with head coach Park Hang-seo and the team’s players sure to work hard in preparing for the upcoming regional tournament. VOV

Vietnam to send strong team to AFF Cup 2020 Vietnam will be sending a strong squad to compete at the AFF Cup 2020 scheduled to take place from October to December this year, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan said.