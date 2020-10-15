Relaxing craft workshop at tea house

The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH), in collaboration with Zó Project, to hold a craft workshop on Sunday.

Participants seen at a craft workshop of Zó Project. Photo of Zó Project Fanpage

Taking place at Vô Vi Tea House from 2pm to 4.30pm, the workshop will begin with a mini tea ceremony and explanation from the tea shop owner. There will be an introduction to dó paper and how it is made. Attendees will make their own dó paper bookmarks decorated with dried flowers and plants.

Limit: 10 people. Fee: VND350,000/person, including mini tea ceremony and the tea, material for making bookmarks, and donation to the paper making families in Hoa Binh Province.

RSVP to Stella at stella@fvheritage.org.

Vô Vi Tea House is at No 10, Alley 125, Vinh Phuc Street, Ba Dinh District. VNS

FVH lecture on Tet traditions Like previous years, right before Tet (Lunar New Year), the Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) will host a lecture on Tet traditions on January 17.