Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City

14/10/2020    22:10 GMT+7

The renovation of the Ton Duc Thang Museum began in HCM City on Monday.

The museum, located on 6,021sq.m, will include a modern exhibition building of 2,000sq.m with a basement and four storeys.  

Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
Ton Duc Thang Museum attracted nearly 2 million visitors last year. Its rebuilding began in HCM City on October 12. The museum, located on an area of 6,021sq.m, will include five display areas that will feature images, documents and objects about the Communist Party of Vietnam, its establishment, role, leadership and developments. (Photo courtesy of the museum)

The building will have five display areas which will feature photos, documents and objects about the Communist Party of Vietnam and its establishment, role, leadership and development in different periods. 

The investment, VND275.7 billion (US$11million), came from the city’s budget.

According to the museum’s director Pham Thanh Nam, the museum’s artefacts and documents have been transferred for storage at the Ho Chi Minh Museum Branch.

Ton Duc Thang Museum is named after the late President Ton Duc Thang, founder of the first workers’ union in Vietnam in 1920. 

Thang was born in 1888 in An Giang Province’s Long Xuyen City. He joined the patriotic movement against the French colonialists at a young age.

He moved to France and participated in the workers’ movements there, as well as the uprising of the French Navy in the Black Sea in support of the October Revolution in Russia.

In the 1920s, he returned to Vietnam and led the workers’ movement in Sai Gon (now HCM City) with the Ba Son strike, the most prominent example of the movement’s activities. He joined and became a leader of the Vietnam Revolutionary Youth Union.

In 1929, the French colonialists arrested and sentenced him to 20 years in Con Dao Prison. One year later, he joined the Communist Party of Vietnam while he was in prison.

 

After the August Revolution in 1945, Thang regained his freedom and joined the resistance war against the French invaders. He was assigned many important missions by the Party.

He was the second President of Vietnam, serving from 1969 to 1976.

He made great contributions to the Vietnamese revolution, the world peace movement, and international friendships. He was the first person to receive the Sao Vang (Golden Star) Order from the Party and Government. He was also awarded the Lenin Order and the Lenin Prize of the Soviet Union. 

He died in 1980.

“Ton Duc Thang Museum opened in 1988 and houses many artefacts, images and documents featuring Vietnam’s history and people during the French and American wars,” said the museum’s director Nam. 

“The life and revolutionary career of the late president Thang are also featured.” 

“The museum has organized several hundred showcases, exhibitions, and special programmes targeted secondary and university students. We will improve our business to attract visitors after the reopening,” he said. 

The museum, located at 5D Ton Duc Thang Street in District 1, attracted nearly 2 million visitors last year. The rebuilding will be completed in 2022. VNS

