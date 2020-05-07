Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 10:13:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers

 
 
08/05/2020    09:58 GMT+7

A new exhibition of 42 sketches featuring Vietnamese soldiers by veteran artists has attracted viewers at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts this week.   

HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers
Giặt Hết Đi Cho Kịp Nắng, Ăn Cơm Muộn Một Chút Không Sao (Washing under the Sunlight - Eating Later), a sketch by veteran artist Ngo Vien Chi at the exhibition “Revolutionary Sketching ” at HCM City Museum of Fine Arts. Photo courtesy of the organiser

The exhibition, Revolutionary Sketching, sends messages about war, love and peace.

The works have been selected from more than 300 sketches of resistance wars by dozens of artists around the country, including Ngo Vien Chi, Nguyen Tan Luc, Tran Hoang Son and Mai Lan who served as soldiers. 

One of Chi’s sketches, Giặt Hết Đi Cho Kịp Nắng, Ăn Cơm Muộn Một Chút Không Sao (Washing under the Sunlight - Eating Later), is displayed on paper scrolls two metres long, featuring soldiers washing clothes on the river. 

The work in yellow-brown captures soldiers smiling while chatting in front of beautiful trees.

HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers
Artist Le Lam’s Thanh Niên Xung Phong Nghỉ (Volunters), created in 1968 and is on displayed at “Revolutionary Sketching” at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts. Photo courtesy of the organiser

Chi was among the veteran artists who engaged in trips to South Vietnam after 1975. He travelled to the south on the famous Ho Chi Minh Trail.

 

Other highlighted works portray battlefields in the Central and Central Highlands regions during the war.

The exhibition offers viewers an insight into the tough but heroic and resilient life of Vietnamese people and soldiers during their fight for national liberation. Through the paintings, the revolutionary traditions and patriotism are featured.

“Sketches introduce to viewers, particularly young people, a special kind of sketching that was developed during the wars and have occurred since the early 20th century. These paintings are considered a precious source of documentation for the country’s history and contemporary arts,” said artist Tran Minh Hieu of the HCM City Fine Arts Club.

The exhibition can be seen until May 14 from 9am to 6pm from Tuesday to Sunday at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts, 97A Pho Duc Chinh, District 1. VNS

Exhibition replicates world of Hanoi’s street vendors through decades

Exhibition replicates world of Hanoi’s street vendors through decades

Street vendors – a unique feature of Hanoi’s culture, are the theme of an art exhibition taking place at L’Espace.

Sketches depict quarantine life vividly

Sketches depict quarantine life vividly

A series of sketches by overseas Vietnamese student Tang Quang has been viewed thousands of times a few days after he shared them on his Facebook page.

 
 

Other News

.
Government supports film industry
Government supports film industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Government has asked relevant bodies to support the Vietnamese cinema industry to overcome the crisis caused by COVID-19. 

Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings
Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Many hair salons and barber shops in HCM City have reopened and are offering online bookings to limit the number of customers following the social distancing period.

AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Together with the possibility of deteriorating quality as many teams have not had the opportunity to make the best preparation of their forces, the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, scheduled for November, 

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team are scheduled to gather together in September ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

After an extensive search to find the world’s best image, local photographer Tran Tuan Viet has been named as the overall winner of the #Architecture2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

The initial stages of the Bamboo Airways National Cup 2020 is set to begin on May 24, with a fixed date for the LS V-League.1 to resume for its third round yet to be decided.

Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have taken the decision not to extend the contract of technical director Jurgen Gede after four years, with the subject of Gede’s successor being a big question among fans of the national team.

Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Singer Trong Tan is one of the nation’s top male vocalists, a leading singer of revolution-themed songs and a lecturer at the VN Academy of Music. 

Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

The Manulife Danang International Marathon 2020 will be held on August 9 at the Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

Football tournaments continue to be delayed
Football tournaments continue to be delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.

Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Museums in Vietnam will hold various activities to celebrate International Museum Day on May 18, following plans by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The central province of Khanh Hoa has approved a project on preserving and developing the value of the local intangible cultural heritage of Bai choi with a budget of VND6.7 billion VND (nearly 286,200 USD).

National sport events wait for approval to restart in June
National sport events wait for approval to restart in June
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) plans to kick off the national tournaments after about four months rest because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pending Government approval.

Vietnamese football heads towards two major tasks in 2020
Vietnamese football heads towards two major tasks in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Despite COVID-19, the VN national football team are still heading towards two important goals during the remaining months of 2020 – reaching the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifications 

ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
ABS-CBN: Philippines' biggest broadcaster forced off air
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

ABS-CBN said it had been told it could still broadcast while waiting for its licence to be renewed.

Theatres suffer drop in revenue due to pandemic
Theatres suffer drop in revenue due to pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The suspension of all art performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused vast losses to theatres across the country and has forced cultural authorities to set up measures to help them get out of the situation.

Star striker Cong Phuong to stay at HCM City until end of 2020 season
Star striker Cong Phuong to stay at HCM City until end of 2020 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

National striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will remain at HCM City until the end of the 2020 season.

VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year
VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/05/2020 

VTV Binh Dien Long An Volleyball Club have agreed to let their key spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy play for Denso Airybees for another season.

Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
Young “Robinhoods” shooting for the stars at Tokyo Olympics
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Securing a berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been a turning point in the sporting careers of Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu - the first Vietnamese archers to qualify for the world’s largest sporting event. ​

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 