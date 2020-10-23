Sa Pa to host Korean Cultural Day

The South Korean Cultural Centre and the Lao Cai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold Korean Culture Day in Sa Pa Town on Saturday.

South Korean expat dance troupe The Acode will perform at Korean Cultural Day in Sa Pa in October 24. Photo courtesy of Korean Cultural Centre

The event will take place in the centre of Sa Pa with a range of activities to introduce and popularise the culture and tourism of South Korea and Vietnam.

Vietnamese and Korean expat artists including Hansara, K-pop dance troupe The Acode, dan bau (monochord) artist Le Hoai Phuong and Cỏ Lạ girl band will perform in a show starting at 8pm.

The show will also feature local artists performing songs and dances featuring northwestern culture.

“I hope the event will be meaningful amid the COVID-19 pandemic which makes negative impacts on people all over the world,” said Suk Jin-young, the centre's director.

“I believe that this event will strengthen the relationship between the two countries and between Korea and Lao Cai Province as well.”

Sa Pa is a small town in the northern mountain province of Lao Cai, located about 350km from Hanoi.

In recent years, the centre has held Korean Cultural Days in the central city of Da Nang, Hoi An Town in the central province of Quang Nam, coastal Nha Trang City in Khanh Hoa Province, and Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

The event in Sa Pa will also celebrate the relations of the two countries in fighting against the pandemic and boost the closely knit relationship between the two countries. VNS

