Sai Gon FC sign young striker Nguyen Hoang of PVF

22/07/2020    17:53 GMT+7

Surprise V.League 1 leader Sai Gon FC have strengthened their squad with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Vo Nguyen Hoang from the PVF (Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent Football Training Centre).

Sai Gon FC sign young striker Nguyen Hoang of PVF
Sai Gon FC have recruited young striker Vo Nguyen Hoang of Vietnam U19 and PVF. — Photo traders.vn

The Vietnam U19 forward helped U19 PVF win the 2020 National U19 Football Championship and is well regarded by national U19 coach and PVF technical director Philippe Troussier.

Hoang was called up to the national U22 team last year when he was only 17 years old and is considered one of the country's top young prospects. 

“Troussier sent Hoang's video to us for analysis. Hoang is young and has great potential. Sai Gon don’t have many domestic strikers, so Hoang will be able to play. He is capable of playing in the V.League 1 like former famous strikers Le Cong Vinh and Nguyen Van Quyen in the past,” said chairman and coach of Sai Gon FC Vu Tien Thanh.

For Troussier, Hoang playing in the top-flight will help him prepare for the finals of the AFC U19 Championship 2020 in October.

French coach Troussier and senior national team coach Park Hang-seo have repeatedly expressed their concern that domestic strikers rarely get opportunities in the local league. 

On Monday morning, Sai Gon introduced their contract with Hoang and he had his first training session with his new team in the afternoon.

 

“It is the first time I have trained with a professional team like Sai Gon FC. Of course, it was very difficult and I was trying to adapt. The facilities of the club are relatively good,” said Hoang.

“Because this is a professional football environment, it requires more than the youth football training environment like in the PVF. My goal is to try my best in every training session to show the coach and everyone that I am capable and I hope to play. For me, in a professional football environment, age does not matter,” Hoang added.

Thanh said he would create the best conditions for the youngster to compete and gain experience.

"I pledged to the PVF that I would give him chances to compete in the V.League 1 even if not right now. But anyway, for Hoang to be in an environment like Sai Gon will be much better for him,” said Thanh.

Sai Gon's attack is heavily dependent on Brazilian strikers Pedro Paulo and Geovane Magno, who have scored nine of the club's 16 goals this season. Their Vietnamese striker, Nguyen Dinh Bao, has just played two matches and has not scored for the club in the past two years.

The signing will go some way to alleviating that dependence on the Brazilian pair, something Sai Gon may need to do if they hope to lift the title. The club doesn't have a youth training centre so unlike Hanoi or Hoang Anh Gia Lai, they can’t call up players back from younger squads when required.  VNS

Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects

Asian website unveils top 5 Vietnamese football prospects

Renowned Asian sports website Sports442 has published an article detailing a number of leading young Vietnamese talents who may go on to have an impact on the national football team in the future.

 
 

Latest news

