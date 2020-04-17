Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
17/04/2020 12:27:50 (GMT +7)
Sai Gon team reduce wages in V.League 1

 
 
17/04/2020    11:19 GMT+7

Sai Gon are the latest club in the V.League 1 2020 to reduce their salaries by 20 per cent in April during the non-competitive period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sai Gon team reduce wages in V.League 1
Sai Gon Club. - Photo zing.vn

Previously, three clubs Nam Dinh, HCM City and Thanh Hoa also agreed to cut their salary for the same reason.

Nam Dinh reduced salaries by 25 per cent in April. HCM City reduced them by 30 per cent, while Thanh Hoa reduced salaries by 30 per cent in March and 40 per cent in April.

“During the recent meeting of the team, I asked my players about salary reductions. They all agreed and asked me how much I wanted to reduce them by. I proposed a 30 per cent pay cut in April but the players said a 20 per cent reduction would be more appropriate,” said chairman and head coach of Sai Gon, Vu Tien Thanh.

“Compared to the previous three teams reducing wages, our 20 per cent reduction may be less. But the important thing is that the players show they share difficulties with the team,” Thanh added.

 

Sai Gon stopped training from March 27. However, the players are not allowed to go home but must stay in the team’s headquarters and strictly implement measures to prevent COVID-19.

Earlier, Sai Gon club also donated VND130 million ($5,600) to fight the pandemic. — VNS

