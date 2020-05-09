Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/05/2020
Sai Gon to set up Japanese-style football academy

 
 
10/05/2020    10:04 GMT+7

V.League 1 side Sai Gon FC have signed a deal to work with Tokyo FC of J.League to set up a football academy in Vietnam.

Sai Gon FC will work with Tokyo FC. — Photo of VFF

The project between two sides will focus on youth football training under Japanese standards.

Japanese experts will come and give lectures to young Vietnamese players and their coaches.

The two sides will also send their squads to compete in friendly matches in the near future.

FC Tokyo President Naoki Okane said he hoped the co-operation would benefit both clubs.

Sai Gon are also looking for a new home so they can stop sharing Thong Nhat Stadium with HCM City FC.

According to Sai Gon President Vu Tien Thanh, the new venue must be large enough for up to six standard pitches with advanced training equipment and convenient facilities to serve the club’s and the academy’s demands.

 

Following that, community football courses for kids from 8-12 will be open around the city’s districts and schools, which are the key source of players for the team.

“We hope to see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, then we can carry out our plans. We want to build a long-term strategy for the team following a synchronised and professional routine,” said Thanh.

“The J.League is one of the most developed football industries in Asia. I believe that if we can apply all of their experience we can go far.”

Established in 1935, Tokyo FC were one of first football clubs in Japan. They finished second last season and are a Japanese representative at the AFC Champions League 2020.

Sai Gon were born as Hanoi in 2011. They moved to HCM City in 2016 and were renamed as Sai Gon FC.

They finished fifth last year and are currently second this season after two matches.  VNS

. Latest news

