Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:28:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Saigon Children to organise online race to raise fund for disadvantaged children

 
 
21/04/2020    11:44 GMT+7

The UK organisation Saigon Children’s Charity is organising The Virtual Steps Challenge 2020, an online race where people from around the world can track their steps as they run, walk or exercise to compete to raise money for children

, and receive real prizes.

Saigon Children to organise online race to raise fund for disadvantaged children
The UK organisation Saigon Children’s Charity has opened registration for an online race The Virtual Steps Challenge 2020 to raise fund to help disadvantaged children. — Photo courtesy of saigonchildren 

All funds raised from this event will go to children from disadvantaged backgrounds in Vietnam, alleviating physical and mental issues they face from the COVID-19 pandemic so that no child is left behind after this crisis.

The virtual event will take place from May 4-31.

Registration is at irace.vn/races/the-virtual-steps-challenge. The registration fee is VND250,000 (approx. US$10).

Participants will set a goal for themselves, from 50,000 to 300,000 steps, to be completed during the period of the race.

Every physical activity, running, walking, exercising, or even doing housework will be tracked by phone and count toward the goal when participants connect their Google Fit app with their account at iRace.vn, Saigon Children’s technology partner for this event.

 

At the end of May, once their goal is reached, a real medal along with other prizes will be sent directly to everyone by post. 

According to UNICEF, the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 will be one of its largest consequences and will be felt hardest by the world’s most vulnerable children.

When parents struggle to maintain their livelihoods and income, children not only lack nutritious food to develop properly, but some are also left to fend for themselves by earning money on the streets where they are exposed to many other risks.

Damien Roberts, Saigon Children’s executive director, said: “This is the second time we have organised The Steps Challenge, and based on the success of last year, we hope the virtual version of this year will be a meaningful activity for people during this time, joining hands and helping our underprivileged kids.”

Last year’s event focused on the theme of autism and attracted thousands of people participating online and offline, collecting just under 200 million steps in total, and raising over VND700 million for autism intervention and training. — VNS

Quang Tri’s women raise funds for the poor from scrap collection

Quang Tri’s women raise funds for the poor from scrap collection

More than 2,100 women in the central province of Quang Tri have teamed up to collect scrap metal and plastic to raise funds for disadvantaged women and children.

Meet the woman running from Hanoi to HCM City for charity

Meet the woman running from Hanoi to HCM City for charity

Every year, hordes of backpackers and expats alike drive motorbikes from Hanoi to HCM City or vice versa for a unique adventure and to experience the wonderful sights Vietnam has to offer.

 
 

Other News

.
Scaled-down World Cup qualifiers could aid Vietnam
Scaled-down World Cup qualifiers could aid Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

FIFA is considering reducing the number of matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to the coronavirus pandemic, which could boost Vietnam's chances of qualifying for the tournament for the first time ever.

Art challenge inspires positive spirit
Art challenge inspires positive spirit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese artists are taking part in an art challenge on Facebook to share their love for art.

IWF strengthens doping controls on VN weightlifters following bans
IWF strengthens doping controls on VN weightlifters following bans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has said it will ramp up supervision for seven Vietnamese athletes, making them subject to random testing.

VN artists release new theatrical products on YouTube
VN artists release new theatrical products on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese theatrical artists have introduced new video products online while theatres remain closed due to Covid-19.

Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss
Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Reading not only provides you with bags of knowledge, but it is also a good way to kill time during the COVID-19. Here are some popular Vietnamese books that you can’t miss.

Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice
Vietnamese cyclist That to return to Belgium in June for cycling practice
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

National top cyclist Nguyen Thi That will return to her Belgian Lotto Soudal Ladies club in June for competition preparation.

Painter Chuong, former president of VN Fine Arts Association, dies
Painter Chuong, former president of VN Fine Arts Association, dies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

After a long time battling cancer, painter Tran Khanh Chuong, former president of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, died yesterday, aged 77.

UNESCO launches ResiliArt movement amid COVID-19 pandemic
UNESCO launches ResiliArt movement amid COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

UNESCO has launched a movement calling on artists to share their stories, works and opinions to raise awareness about the far-reaching ramifications of COVID-19 across the sector and support artists during and following the crisis.

Hanoi astronomy park nears completion
Hanoi astronomy park nears completion
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

The first outdoor astronomy park in Southeast Asea is nearing completion at Duong Noi Urban Area in Ha Dong District, Hanoi.

Best goals of Vietnam football team
Best goals of Vietnam football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Missing football? That’s a stupid question, of course you’re missing football. We all are! But fear not, here are a selection of some of the best goals scored by Vietnam over the last few years. There are some crackers here.

Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest
Photograph of Vietnamese fish seller wins grand prize at Smithsonian contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

An image featuring a fish seller in Hanoi taken by British photographer Jon Enoch has gone on to claim the grand prize at an annual photo contest organised by Smithsonian magazine of the United States.

Vietnamese football stars join AFC #BreakTheChain campaign
Vietnamese football stars join AFC #BreakTheChain campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Local footballers Hung Dung of Hanoi FC and Duc Chinh of SHB Danang FC have contributed to the #BreakTheChain, a global campaign launched by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) aimed at promoting efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Singer inspires audiences with traditional culture, music
Singer inspires audiences with traditional culture, music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Singer Hoang Thuy Linh made history by winning four awards including Singer of the Year at the 15th Devotion Musical Awards. She talks to Minh Thu behind the curtain.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Milk is an easy-to-find material for nurturing skin at home.

Keep fit by exercising at home
Keep fit by exercising at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Over the past few months, the world has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the economy and every aspect of human life, including sports and physical exercise.

Online feast for book lovers begins
Online feast for book lovers begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

An online book fair kicked off on April 19 in celebration of the seventh Vietnam Book Day that falls on April 21 each year.

Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

From the most heartfelt performances to the messiest bedrooms, these are the moments that stood out.

Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

As all gyms are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, locals in HCM City have started working out indoors. 

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  19/04/2020 

“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall make an emotional homecoming after being unable to return for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 