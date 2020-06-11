Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/06/2020 20:27:06 (GMT +7)
Saigon Int'l Comedy hosts contest for local, expat comedians

 
 
11/06/2020    19:48 GMT+7

Saigon International Comedy will host a comedy competition 2020 for HCM City at Bếp Võ in District 2 on June 12.

Saigon International Comedy will host a comedy competition 2020 in HCM City at Bếp Võ in District 2 on June 12. — Photo from the organiser’s Facebook page

Sixteen Vietnamese and expat comedians in the city will compete in the competition. Each contestant will have five minutes on stage to impress the judges.

The top three competitors in the city and Hanoi will compete for the title of Vietnam's Funniest Person in September.

South African comedy veteran Devin Gray will host the competition.

 

The event will begin at 8pm at 90 Quoc Huong Street in District 2. Entrance fee is VND150,000.  VNS 

Online entertainment platforms compete for exclusive content

Multiple online entertainment platforms have started to provide exclusive content as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in demand for such services.

New York-based female comedian at Yoko Cafe

New-York based Jocelyn Chia, a lawyer turned comedian originally from Singapore, will perform at Yoko Café in HCM City on February 13.

 
 

.
