Saigon Int'l Comedy hosts contest for local, expat comedians

Saigon International Comedy will host a comedy competition 2020 in HCM City at Bếp Võ in District 2 on June 12. — Photo from the organiser’s Facebook page

Sixteen Vietnamese and expat comedians in the city will compete in the competition. Each contestant will have five minutes on stage to impress the judges.

The top three competitors in the city and Hanoi will compete for the title of Vietnam's Funniest Person in September.

South African comedy veteran Devin Gray will host the competition.

The event will begin at 8pm at 90 Quoc Huong Street in District 2. Entrance fee is VND150,000. VNS

