Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/09/2020 23:24:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Saigon short film fest at Saigon Outcast

25/09/2020    14:37 GMT+7

The District 2-based outdoor bar Saigon Outcast will host the Saigon Short Film Festival 2020 on September 26.

Saigon short film fest at Saigon Outcast
The animation comedy Koalaland by Oitroioi Productions will be screened at the Saigon Short Film Festival at Saigon Outcast on September 26. File photo from the producer’s Facebook page

The event aims to bring filmmakers together and expand the artistic community.

The screening will feature 10 works by outstanding independent filmmakers and studios such as The Feeling of a Worker by Nguyen Trong Nghia, Memoir by Trang Ngoc Thuy Tien, and animated comedy Koalaland by Oitroioi Productions.

 

The showtime will begin at 7pm. The venue is at 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong Street in District 2. Entrance fee is VND60,000. VNS

Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award

Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award

Vietnamese short movie “May nhung khong mua” (Live in the Cloud – Cuckoo Land) has been nominated for the Orizzonti Short Competition award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival to be held in Italy from September 2-12.

Short Vietnamese film heads to the Netherlands to compete

Short Vietnamese film heads to the Netherlands to compete

Surpassing other nine finalists, Bi, Không Sợ Nữa (Bi, No More Fear), a film by HCM City-based video production FGS, won the highest prize in 48 Hour Film Project Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Photos of Vietnamese tourism on display
Photos of Vietnamese tourism on display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Pictures of Vietnamese tourism taken by domestic and foreign tourists are on display at an exhibition that opened yesterday in Hanoi.

Hanoi Theatre Festival to begin on Saturday
Hanoi Theatre Festival to begin on Saturday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A theatre production entitled Trương Chi – Mị Nương will open the 4th Hanoi Theatre Festival on Saturday.

Da Nang offers virtual tour of Champa sculptures through 3D scanning
Da Nang offers virtual tour of Champa sculptures through 3D scanning
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang has introduced a new virtual reality app that allows visitors to see objects on display at the Museum of Champa Sculpture through three-dimensional scanning.

Phu Binh villagers strive to preserve the craft of lantern making
Phu Binh villagers strive to preserve the craft of lantern making
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Despite facing challenges from COVID-19 and the fierce competitiveness of imported toys, Phu Binh villagers in district 11, Ho Chi Minh City, have exerted every effort to preserve their craft of lantern making,

New painting exhibition opens at Vin Gallery
New painting exhibition opens at Vin Gallery
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

Vin Gallery will present the “code⭑art == marvelous” painting exhibition by Vietnamese artist KWIT from September 25 to November 7.

Back to childhood with activities celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi
Back to childhood with activities celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

The Mid-Autumn Festival seems different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The atmosphere is less boisterous and fewer events are being held, but people can still enjoy various festive activities at major locations in Hanoi.

Visit the 400-year-old ironwood pagoda in Thai Binh
Visit the 400-year-old ironwood pagoda in Thai Binh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

The Buddhist temple is nearly 400 years old and was built with a large volume of ironwood. The construction period was only about two years, but it took 19 years to collect and transport the wood.

Nearly 7,000 people register for Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020
Nearly 7,000 people register for Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

Close to 7,000 people have registered to participate in the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020, the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism unveiled on September 23.

Firms seek to promote local film industry post COVID-19
Firms seek to promote local film industry post COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

The Cinema Department, along with the country’s four largest cinema chains, CJ CGV VN, Galaxy Cinema, Lotte Cinema VN, and BHD Star Cineplex, held a workshop in Hanoi on September 21 to discuss ways to develop he local film industry

AFC endorses full membership of Elite Youth Scheme to VFF
AFC endorses full membership of Elite Youth Scheme to VFF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has conferred the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) with the AFC Elite Youth Scheme full membership status.

Ho Chi Minh City’s lantern street readies for Mid-Autumn Festival
Ho Chi Minh City’s lantern street readies for Mid-Autumn Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

A host of activities are being prepared around HCM City as the Mid-Autumn Festival fast approaches. Among them is Luong Nhu Hoc lantern street in the city’s District 5.

French and Vietnamese movies to be screened in Hanoi
French and Vietnamese movies to be screened in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/09/2020 

The French cultural centre L’Espace in Hanoi is due to host film screenings with the theme of “Fashion week 2020” from September 28 to October 5, featuring a number of French and Vietnamese movies on the fashion industry.

Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney
Quang Liem progresses to quarter-finals of Banter Series chess tourney
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem has made it through to the quarter-finals of the Banter Series online chess tournament after defeating 2019 Chess World Cup winner Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijani 6-4 on September 22.

Teams ready for V.League 1’s resumption
Teams ready for V.League 1’s resumption
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

Local football teams are ready for the resumption of the V.League 1 season after the second postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Three local football teams to compete in continental tournaments
Three local football teams to compete in continental tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

Three Vietnamese football clubs will take part in the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup 2021, following the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) making changes to the way that teams qualify for continental competitions.

Photos portraying hardship of salt workers win Heritage Journey contest
Photos portraying hardship of salt workers win Heritage Journey contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

A photo collection highlighting the hardships facing salt workers in the central province of Phu Yen has won the highest prize at the 2020 Heritage Journey Photography Contest.

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

With the Mid-Autumn Festival peaking, people have been flooding into Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma Street, to shop, take photos and enjoy the festive ambience.

International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

After gaining success abroad, international pianist Nguyen Duc Anh has decided to return to Vietnam to serve the arts community and provide training in the arts.

Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have held on to 94th place in the latest world rankings released by FIFA.

New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A new version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) will be released on September 25 to celebrate writer To Hoai’s 100th birthday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 