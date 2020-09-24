Saigon short film fest at Saigon Outcast

The District 2-based outdoor bar Saigon Outcast will host the Saigon Short Film Festival 2020 on September 26.

The animation comedy Koalaland by Oitroioi Productions will be screened at the Saigon Short Film Festival at Saigon Outcast on September 26. File photo from the producer’s Facebook page

The event aims to bring filmmakers together and expand the artistic community.

The screening will feature 10 works by outstanding independent filmmakers and studios such as The Feeling of a Worker by Nguyen Trong Nghia, Memoir by Trang Ngoc Thuy Tien, and animated comedy Koalaland by Oitroioi Productions.

The showtime will begin at 7pm. The venue is at 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong Street in District 2. Entrance fee is VND60,000. VNS

