Sam Son street carnival attracts over 80 European dancers

More than 80 European dancers will take part in a street carnival as part of the Sam Son Sea Festival 2020, scheduled to take place between June 26-27 in the north-central coastal province of Thanh Hoa.

A street carnival held during the Sam Son Festival 2019. (Photo: laodong.vn)

The dancers, in colorful costumes, will entertain local people and tourists by putting on a range of unique performances, said organizing board of the event.

Moreover, a low-range fireworks display is planned to be held on June 27 during the festival’s closing ceremony, with the 15-minute show to take place on Ho Xuan Huong street.

Sam Son will be hosting several diverse activities throughout the summer in an effort to promote tourism, such as a national volleyball tournament, a Banh Chung festival to celebrate the delicious Vietnamese square glutinous rice cakes, and a cycling tournament, all of which will take place in early July.

According to a report published by the Sam Son City People’s Committee, the novel coronavirus epidemic has greatly affected the local tourism industry. By June the city is expected to have received 663,000 arrivals, reaching 11.92% of its overall plan and earning VND447.4 billion, or just 8.13% of the plan. VOV