'Script bank' to open doors for young writers in local theatre

Local artists have started to exchange ideas via online platforms such as Chợ Kịch (chokich.vn) in an effort to build a hub or “bank” of knowledge for stage performances in HCM City.

Online information banks will create opportunities for young authors to contribute their ideas to the local theatre industry. Photo courtesy of nld.com.vn

Information exchange among artists and art units is necessary to develop the local stage performance industry, according to a report in Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper.

Even though the bank will not produce immediate results, experts believe it is important to have scripts that can be developed into successful stage performances.

Since creative camps have proven to be ineffective and script supply has decreased significantly throughout the years, many artists agree that the bold move could solve the problem.

People’s Artist Tran Ngoc Giau admitted that theatres tend to seek support from experienced, popular authors and this has discouraged young authors to pursue the field.

“This is a drawback. As young authors continue to be caught by the invisible barrier created by preceding authors, their talent tends to be hidden in the shadows,” she said.

Meanwhile, author Vuong Huyen Co said that online platforms such as Chợ Kịch could create a bridge connecting the need to access stage script sources and the desire to promote authors’ work.

“Both supply and demand sides of the industry now have chances to share their thoughts. Basic ideas, after being discussed, can become attractive scripts that are embraced by art units in the locality,” Co added.

New chapter

The online script bank requires investment and sponsors from relevant agencies so that authors can receive funds, even for their initial ideas. This will provide young inexperienced authors with an opportunity to tell their unique stories and stimulate information exchange on the online platform.

People’s Artist Tran Minh Ngoc said that unlike creative camps that often focus on professional authors’ experiences, the online bank offers different perspectives from the younger generation.

After having their ideas approved, young authors will receive funding to realise their concept and produce stage performances, following the timeline of production units. VNS

HCM City lacks quality theatrical scripts Due to a shortage of skilled and professional writers, HCM City’s theatre industry lacks quality scripts that meet the demand of theatre-goers.