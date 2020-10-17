Senior and U22 national football teams set to gather in November and December

The Vietnamese men’s senior football team are to be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in training camps during the remainder of the year in preparation for upcoming international tournaments ahead in 2021.

Based on a proposal put forward by head coach Park Hang-seo, the national squad are due to gather in Hanoi between December 6 and December 28, with this schedule being announced by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on October 20.

This will mark the first gathering of the senior national team this year after fixtures in the second round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in the Asian region were pushed back to 2021 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

As such, December marks the most suitable time for the national team’s players to meet due to the conclusion of domestic football tournaments.

Moving forward, the two goals of the senior national team are to progress to the third round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in the Asian region, in addition to defending their championship title at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020 which is due to be held from April 11 to May 8 next year. Furthermore, the U22 squad is also set to participate in two gatherings this year.

The first of the meetings is scheduled to run from November 2 to November 9, whilst the second training session is due to take place between December 20 and December 28.

Based on the current situation with regard to the COVID-19 fight, the VFF will organise friendly tie for both the senior and U22 team in order to give them for match practice. VOV