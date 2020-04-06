Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/04/2020 17:36:10 (GMT +7)
Seven songs to help you fight coronavirus

 
 
07/04/2020    16:26 GMT+7

One of the best weapons in Vietnam’s armory to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is music, of course! Since the pandemic began, more and more music videos have been created which are both educational and entertaining. 

Here is a list of some of the best tunes released during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghen Cô Vy – Khắc Hưng, Min, Erik

There is no way you don’t know this song since it went viral on YouTube, Tik Tok and the rest of the world. It was even featured on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in the US.

It is a joint project between the National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health and a musician named Khắc Hưng and two singers, Min and Erik. The song teaches people how to wash their hands properly and other measures to prevent COVID-19.

Việt Nam ơi! Đánh bay COVID – Minh Beta

This is another popular song rewritten to encourage Vietnamese people in the fight with COVID-19.

The Health Ministry chose this tune to spread the word to the nation that people should not share fake news about the virus.

Không Fake News – Dalab

Just like its name, this song tells everyone to be alert over fake news and not to share incorrect information during the fight against COVID-19.

The Vietnam News Agency teamed up with rappers Da LAB to create this song and get the message across.

Thật bất ngờ, Cô vy đến – Trúc Nhân

 

The song was created by the singer when he was ordered to stay at home by the Vietnamese Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It encourages people to obey the rules, stay at home, keep exercising and to think positive. 

Trống Cơm – Kyo York

Trống cơm is a very famous folk song for children in Việt Nam and for this version the lyrics have been rewritten and presented in Vietnamese and English.

The song talks about the symptoms of COVID-19 and how to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ông bà anh thời COVID-19 – Lê Thiện Hiếu

This funny song describes the love of the singer for his grandparents in the coronavirus crisis and the pandemic’s impact on the economy and society.

Cảm ơn Bộ Y tế mình – Trang Hý

Last but not least it is a thank you song for the Ministry of Health and the Government.

The lyrics were rewritten from a famous song by a popular Vietnamese YouTuber nicknamed Trang Hý. — VNS

Lyly Cao

Singer AMEE has released a new music video titled Sao Anh Chưa Về Nhà (Happy at Home) to call people to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  

Why not entertain yourself with a selection of Vietnam’s most famous pop songs? You may know one or two from our selection.

 
 

