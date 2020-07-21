Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/07/2020 16:03:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule

21/07/2020    14:44 GMT+7

Up to 20 sports will not take place during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which Vietnam is scheduled to host next year, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule

Under a draft plan approved by the Vietnamese Ministry, a total of 36 sports would get underway in 10 cities and provinces nationwide.

Stadiums in Hanoi, Nam Dinh, and Quang Ninh provinces will host football matches, with men’s matches taking place at the My Dinh and Hang Day stadiums in Hanoi, along with the Thien Truong stadium in the northern province of Nam Dinh.

Most notably, the SEA Games 31 will see both the Vietnamese men’s and women’s football teams go into the tournament as defending champions. In the previous SEA Games 30, the Vietnamese men’s U22 side thrashed Indonesia 3-0 in the finals, while the national women’s football team defeated their Thai opponents 1-0 in the finals’ extra time.

 

The remaining 35 sports will take place across 10 cities and provinces throughout the country, with Hanoi hosting Olympic sport events.

Northern localities such as Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, and Vinh Phuc will serve as home grounds for different events at the SEA Games 31.
VOV

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July

Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July

The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21-22 to announce the list of sports at te 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.

 
 

Other News

.
Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Designer Nguyen Duc Loc has been in love with ancient Vietnamese costumes for a long time. He has devoted much effort to restoring and introducing the traditional beauty of these costumes to the public, especially to the younger generations.

Trang wins national table tennis champs
Trang wins national table tennis champs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

Mai Hoang My Trang triumphed in the 38th National Table Tennis Championships which concluded in HCM City over the weekend.

Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street
Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The second HCM City Book Fair for Children to promote the habit of reading among young people is being held on HCM City's Pedestrian Book Street till July 26.

Exploring the shapes of sound
Exploring the shapes of sound
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Having performed in countries such as Russia, Poland, Germany, Norway, Italy, the UK and the US, critically-acclaimed pianist Nguyen Bich Tra has been described as “sophisticated and unique” (Rheinpfalz Zeitung)

HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

A new art programme offering tuong or hat boi (classical drama) has just been launched at the HCM City Museum of History as part of the museum’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to visitors.

Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

If the legendary founder of Hanoi King Ly Thai To didn’t know how to crossover his opponent, step back and drill a three-pointer before this weekend, he does now.

Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Children in HCM City are encouraged to join training courses in performance skills launched by the Small Theatre, a leading private theatre, this summer. 

Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam
Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups. 

Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures
Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

A Vietnamese man has touched the hearts of those who love Saigon - the former name of HCM City - by his wooden miniatures facsimileing the city in his memories. Join us to contemplate the fascinating artworks.

HCM City in urgent need of public art space
HCM City in urgent need of public art space
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

Installation of art in public places in Vietnam is essential to the development of smart cities and their cultural life, Ho Chi Minh City’s artists and cultural experts have said.

Coronavirus: China's cinemas start to reopen after shutdowns
Coronavirus: China's cinemas start to reopen after shutdowns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

The country is the second largest film market in the world after the US, with a box office of $9.2bn in 2019.

Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan will be internationally premiered at the Pardi di domani shorts competition of the Locarno Film Festival which will be held from August 5-15.

Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

The movie “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother) was screened right after the opening of the ASEAN Film Week 2020 in Hanoi on July 18.

'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
'Sound of Hope' resounds from ambassadors of music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

The Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board recently came together with the Vietnamese Dinh Lang Club to host a special arts programme featuring visually-impaired singers.

Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
Hanoi outlying road turned into artwork
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

A road in Hanoi’s suburbs has had a facelift with colourful new murals.

Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
Hanoi – endless inspiration for poets
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

Poems about Hanoi resist the flow of time, preserving the ancient values from a millennium ago and promoting contemporary features. Hanoi has always been an endless inspiration for poets.

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/07/2020 

More than 100 paragliders from 10 clubs nationwide have gathered at a national competition that kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 18.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 