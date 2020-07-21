Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule

Up to 20 sports will not take place during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which Vietnam is scheduled to host next year, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Under a draft plan approved by the Vietnamese Ministry, a total of 36 sports would get underway in 10 cities and provinces nationwide.

Stadiums in Hanoi, Nam Dinh, and Quang Ninh provinces will host football matches, with men’s matches taking place at the My Dinh and Hang Day stadiums in Hanoi, along with the Thien Truong stadium in the northern province of Nam Dinh.

Most notably, the SEA Games 31 will see both the Vietnamese men’s and women’s football teams go into the tournament as defending champions. In the previous SEA Games 30, the Vietnamese men’s U22 side thrashed Indonesia 3-0 in the finals, while the national women’s football team defeated their Thai opponents 1-0 in the finals’ extra time.

The remaining 35 sports will take place across 10 cities and provinces throughout the country, with Hanoi hosting Olympic sport events.

Northern localities such as Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, and Vinh Phuc will serve as home grounds for different events at the SEA Games 31.

VOV

