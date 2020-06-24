Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/06/2020 12:06:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Shark Uma's copper-wire artworks offer steady income for people with disabilities

 
 
24/06/2020    12:03 GMT+7

Nguyen Nhat Minh Phuong in the past often gave donations to worthy causes or organised charity events for people with disabilities. But she realised one day that she wanted to do much more than that.  

Shark Uma's copper-wire artworks offer steady income for people with disabilities
Portraits are made of components shaped with copper wire and other materials. VNS Photos Viet Dung

After quitting her job as a teacher because of a throat ailment that made it difficult to speak, Phuong noticed some paintings of her favourite flower, the lotus, which inspired her to make copper-wire artworks.

Though she had no professional art background, Phuong had already been making jewellery out of copper wire as a hobby for years. So she decided to take those skills to make more intricate artworks, experimenting with different tones and colour combinations.  

"During the day, I would make jewellery to sell and then would stay up late to work on my artwork. Some days, I only had four hours of sleep," the 33-year-old said.

At Shark Uma, the company that she opened less than two years ago in HCM City's Go Vap District, visitors can see colourful portraits, landscapes and still lifes made with copper wire shaped to form hair, faces, leaves, and other intricate details.  

Phuong had attended or organised charity events to help disabled people for many years, but she found that simply cooking meals or giving gifts to disadvantaged children did not really solve their problems. 

She then decided to teach them handicrafts so they could earn their own living.

Through word of mouth as well as forums for people with disabilities, Shark Uma recruited employees who were taught craft-making skills, beginning with shapes, patterns, colours and materials. 

For the pictures, components made with copper wire are put together and adjustments are made later, if needed.

Because copper wire in Vietnam has a dark colour to better conduct electricity, Shark Uma has to import more colourful wire to better suit their artworks. The shop also uses aluminium and zinc wire, as well as gems and beads to make more detailed art.

In addition to domestic buyers, Phuong's business exports its products to New Zealand, the Philippines, the US, France and Japan.

Shark Uma's copper-wire artworks offer steady income for people with disabilities
Nguyen Nhat Minh Phuong (right), owner of Shark Uma, uses sign language to communicate with her hearing-impaired employees.

Training workers

Phuong works with her staff closely, helping them with small steps, while communicating with sign language with certain employees.

Training others is difficult and requires a great deal of patience, particularly since many of them initially knew very little about art, according to Phuong.

"At first, they thought they could never do it. I had to help them with the most basic steps and motivate them," she said, adding that she encouraged them to overcome their challenges because of their difficulties finding a job.

 

"My first employees were hearing impaired, so communicating with them was really hard. It was like a completely different culture. I had to learn sign language and get to know how they think so I could work with them."

The staff typically works together on one item, using their individual parts that they made to create a finished picture.

The employees' income from Shark Uma helps them live a better life, and some could support their families.

Shark Uma's copper-wire artworks offer steady income for people with disabilities
Shark Uma employs people with disabilities who make arts and crafts out of copper wire. 

​Duong Thi My Huyen, who has worked at the company for nearly two years, was born with muscle atrophy that deformed her body, making it hard for her to speak and breathe.

After graduation from college, Huyen had difficulty finding a job but then she found out about Shark Uma, which later hired her.

She now has a stable income and has savings to deal with arising problems if needed. She does not have to rely financially on her family or anyone else.

"When I first came here, the job was really difficult and demanded a great deal of meticulousness. My hands kept shaking while I held the pliers, and bending the wires was challenging. But with everyone’s help, it became easier for me," she said, adding that Phuong is like a sister to her, and that she is very happy at the company.

Le Nhat Nhi Dong, has been working for more than six months at the company. He said through sign language that everybody gets along well and that the company is "very nice".

Dong initially had problems with bending the wires, but everyone's help made it easier for him.

With two years of experience under its belt, Shark Uma plans to further promote its products and have the hard work of the community of disabled people more wildly acknowledged. 

"The most important thing is that we inspire others with disabilities and show them that nothing is impossible. They can still have a normal, happy life and a job that brings value," Phuong said. VNS

By Viet Dung

Vietnamese disabled given a chance at work

Vietnamese disabled given a chance at work

Social impact businesses raise awareness about people with disabilities and create major value for the community.

Cooperative creates art and hope from fabric scraps

Cooperative creates art and hope from fabric scraps

Silk fabric scraps, seemingly of no use, are put together to create vibrant artworks imbued with Vietnamese culture through the skilful hands and creativity of people with disabilities. 

 
 

Other News

.
Bolero music concert features young singers
Bolero music concert features young singers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

A bolero music concert featuring young singers will be held at the We Night Club in HCM City. 

Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released
Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

An album of love songs by Vietnamese-American composer Lam Phuong, a famous artist in the south in the 1970s-80s, has been released in HCM City.

Promoting traditional games urgently needed in modern society
Promoting traditional games urgently needed in modern society
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

Folk games, a common childhood memory of many generations of Vietnamese people, are gradually fading in modern society. 

Hanoi FC named as most valuable Vietnamese football club
Hanoi FC named as most valuable Vietnamese football club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC have been named as the Vietnamese football club with the highest estimated market value of EUR3.65 million, as calculated by football website Transfermarkt.

Concert to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers
Concert to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnamese singers and composers will take part in Khi Ta Sống (When We Come Alive) concert in HCM City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese artworks to be auctioned online
Vietnamese artworks to be auctioned online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

A total of 143 artworks by Vietnamese artists in different generations will be auctioned worldwide on June 27 via the Drouot Digital platform in Paris.

Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC
Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines in 2017 has been listed among the five best acrobatic goals, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Vietnam's top tennis player triumphs at VTF Masters 500
Vietnam's top tennis player triumphs at VTF Masters 500
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Vietnamese No 1 tennis player Ly Hoang Nam of Hai Dang Club proved his talent at the VTF Masters 500 - Hai Dang Cup which concluded in the southern province of Tay Ninh on Sunday.

Japanese fund invests US$8m into VN cinema group
Japanese fund invests US$8m into VN cinema group
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Beta Media has officially signed a contract to receive US$8 million from Japanese investment fund Daiwa PI Partners.

Exhibition shows artworks inspired by music
Exhibition shows artworks inspired by music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

With a smartphone, visitors can scan the QR code on the painting by Jacob Reymond at an exhibition which has opened in Hanoi, then listen to the song that inspired him to create the painting.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC June 22-28
Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC June 22-28
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22/06/2020 

For many people, tea is not just a drink. Tea drinking has become an elegant hobby enjoyed by many Vietnamese people and Hanoians in particular.

Int’l Yoga Day draws nearly 3,000 in Quang Ninh
Int’l Yoga Day draws nearly 3,000 in Quang Ninh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

The sixth International Yoga Day, themed “Yoga from home”, drew nearly 3,000 yogis at home and abroad in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 21.

Vietnam placed in same group as Laos for AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals
Vietnam placed in same group as Laos for AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

The Vietnamese U19 men’s national football team have been drawn in Group C at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U19 Championship 2020 finals and will take on regional rivals such as Laos, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

AFF Cup 2020 prepared to maintain tournament schedule
AFF Cup 2020 prepared to maintain tournament schedule
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

Following discussions conducted by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), the football organisation has decided that the regional tournament will continue to run in line with its current format, 

Graffiti artist decorates house with images on COVID-19
Graffiti artist decorates house with images on COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/06/2020 

There’s a house in Hanoi’s Ha Dong District that really is a head-turner.

Hue Festival rescheduled in August
Hue Festival rescheduled in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/06/2020 

The 11th biennial cultural event Huế Festival will be held on August 28 to September 2 at Ngo Mon Square in Hue City, five months after its original schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dalat Ultra Trail cancelled after athlete dies
Dalat Ultra Trail cancelled after athlete dies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/06/2020 

The fourth Dalat Ultra Trail has been cancelled after an athlete died due to extreme weather conditions.

Yoga, an invaluable gift from ancient Indian civilisation to the modern world
Yoga, an invaluable gift from ancient Indian civilisation to the modern world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 69/131 declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Yoga to be celebrated across nation
Yoga to be celebrated across nation
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/06/2020 

The sixth International Day of Yoga (June 21) will be celebrated across the country from June 21-28 under the theme “Yoga from Home”.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 