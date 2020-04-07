Simple ways to nurture face skin during isolation with cucumber

As the world works from home with many people self isolating, now is not the time to neglect your skin care.

And even though the spas are closed, there are still a number of ways you can look your beautiful best by simply using cucumbers. Here are some ways you can use the fruit to your benefit.

Cucumber mask

Why?

Water makes up 95 per cent of cucumbers, which also contains vitamin C, fibers, silica mineral, zinc, and magnesium. Cucumber can whiten skin and minimise dark spots, freckles and wrinkles.

You can take a cucumber mask everyday, which is suitable for dry, oily skin or both. However, it is not recommended for sensitive skin.

Cucumber is good for skin. File Photos

How?

Cut the cucumber into thin slices. Put each slice onto your face for 15-20 minutes. Wash your face with warm water, then take a soft cloth, Put some ice on a piece of cloth and massage your face.

Cucumber and fresh milk masks

Why?

Both cucumber and milk contain vitamin A, D and E, which helps brighten and smooth your skin.

Both cucumber and milk are available at home.

How?

Mix the juice of a cucumber with fresh milk at a 1:1 ratio. Add some rose toner into the mixture. Put the mixture on your face. Gently massage for 2-3 minutes in circles and touch your hands from low to high on your face to lift up muscles. Leave the mixture on your face for 15 minutes. Then wash with warm water.

Cucumber, honey and lemon juice mask

How?

Peel the cucumber and cut into small slices and blend. Mix two spoons of cucumber juice with a spoon of honey and a spoon of lemon juice. Mix well.

It's quite easy to make.

Wash your face, and then apply the mixture on your face with a piece of cotton wool. Let it rest for 20 minutes, and then wash your face. Apply the mask three times per week for the best results.

Why?

Lemon juice can whiten skin due to the large amount of vitamin C. Honey provides moisture, anti-aging and anti-bacterial substances. When combining cucumber, lemon juice and honey, the mixture will help brighten the skin and rejuvenate it.

Cucumber and tomato mask

How?

Blend half a cucumber and a tomato in a juicer. Put the juice on your cleaned face and gently massage so the nutrition can absorb better. Leave it there for 20 minutes. Then wash your face with cool water. You should apply the mask three times per week.

Materials from your kichen.

Why?

This contains plenty of things that are good for skin like vitamin E, vitamin C, carotene, and anti-oxydising substances, which nurture and rejuvenate skin. The mask will bring out your natural and young bright skin.

Cucumber and egg white mask

How?

Beat and whisk an egg white into a soft mixture. Add cucumber juice and mix well. Wash your face. When you skin is still damp, apply the mixture. Leave it there for five minutes before applying another layer. Leave for 20 minutes. Wash your face with warm water.

Good advice for oily skin.

Why?

The mask is suitable for oily skin. Minerals and vitamins in egg whites will balance moisture in skin, brighten skin and get rid of minor acne. — VNS

