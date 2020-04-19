Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk

Milk is an easy-to-find material for nurturing skin at home.

As you may know, there is lots of nutrition in fresh milk, including moisturising substances and lactic acid, which helps scrub away dead cells and nurtures your skin.

Milk is an easily available material for skin care. Photo tinmoi.vn

Special notes:

- Fresh, pure milk is highly recommended for this purpose.

- After caring for your skin with fresh milk, you should avoid direct sunlight as fresh milk may make your skin easily burned. You should apply the fresh milk mask at night.

1. Scrub face with milk

Fresh milk can be used once or twice a week to rub your face.

Rubbing your skin with milk is a good way to maintain a clean and healthy face. Photo tinmoi.vn

Mix a spoon of milk, a spoon of coconut oil, some salt, and then massage gently onto your face for five minutes. Rinse your face with warm water. Your skin will get brighter and smoother gradually.

2. Masks with milk

You can apply different kinds of masks with milk once or twice per week.

- Mask with pure milk

Clean your face, dry it with cotton. Take a cotton piece to apply milk on your face. Repeat three times so that your face skin is soaked with milk. Do gentle massages in circles so that milk absorbs well into your skin. Leave it there for 15-20 minutes, rinse well with water.

- Mask of milk & potato

Take a boiled potato and some pure, fresh milk.

Easy to prepare. Photo tinmoi.vn

Grind the potato in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of milk. Mix well. Use a small brush to apply the mixture to your face. Lie down to relax for 20 minutes. Rinse your face with water.

- Mask of milk, lemon juice/honey and turmeric powder

Available ingredients in the kitchen. Photo bachhoaxanh.com

Take some fresh milk, add a few drops of lemon juice or some honey, and add half spoon of turmeric powder. Mix well. Apply the mixture to your face and do a gentle massage. The mixture will provide moisture to the skin, reproduce injured parts, and erase scars and dark spots caused by ulcers.

- Mask of milk & honey

You need five teaspoons of fresh milk and five teaspoons of pure honey.

Simple but effective mask. Photo bachhoaxanh.com

Mix them well. Clean your face. Apply the mixture to your face with a small brush in a spiral. Relax for 15-20 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water.

The mask is suggested for dry skin.

- Mask of milk, avocado & honey

You need two table spoons of fresh milk, half an avocado, half a teaspoon of honey.

A way to relax. Photo bachhoaxanh.com

Grind the avocado; mix with the milk and honey.

Clean your face, do a gentle massage before applying the mixture on your face. Relax for 15 - 20 minutes. Rinse well with warm water.

Vitamin E in avocado combined with milk will clean your face; maintain natural oil and moisture on your face.

- Mask of milk & strawberry

You need three table spoons of fresh milk and two strawberries. You can add some honey in the mixture as well.

Grind the strawberries. Mix milk and the ground strawberry. Clean your face with warm water, do a gentle massage. Apply the mixture to your face. Relax for 15-20 minutes. Rinse your face with water.

A mask with a different result. Photo bachhoaxanh.com

The mask will bring different result as ellagic acid in strawberry combined with lactic acid in milk will help brighten your skin.

Besides, vitamin C and folic acid helps clean oily skin, encourages new cells to develop and promote skin to produce collagen.

- Mask of milk & oats

You need four table spoons of pure, fresh milk and three table spoons of oat powder.

Your breakfast can be turned into a mask. Photo bachhoaxanh.com

Mix them well until the mixture forms a paste. Rinse your face with warm water, do a gentle massage.

Apply the paste to your face. Relax for 15-20 minutes. Rinse your face with water.

The mask is highly recommended for dry skin.

Last but not least, as experts often advise, a balanced diet, good sleep and a high spirit are excellent to maintain healthy skin. — VNS

Le Huong

