Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:03:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk

 
 
20/04/2020    09:18 GMT+7

Milk is an easy-to-find material for nurturing skin at home.

As you may know, there is lots of nutrition in fresh milk, including moisturising substances and lactic acid, which helps scrub away dead cells and nurtures your skin.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk

Milk is an easily available material for skin care. Photo tinmoi.vn

Special notes:

- Fresh, pure milk is highly recommended for this purpose.

- After caring for your skin with fresh milk, you should avoid direct sunlight as fresh milk may make your skin easily burned. You should apply the fresh milk mask at night.

1. Scrub face with milk

Fresh milk can be used once or twice a week to rub your face.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
Rubbing your skin with milk is a good way to maintain a clean and healthy face. Photo tinmoi.vn

Mix a spoon of milk, a spoon of coconut oil, some salt, and then massage gently onto your face for five minutes. Rinse your face with warm water. Your skin will get brighter and smoother gradually.

2. Masks with milk

You can apply different kinds of masks with milk once or twice per week.

- Mask with pure milk

Clean your face, dry it with cotton. Take a cotton piece to apply milk on your face. Repeat three times so that your face skin is soaked with milk. Do gentle massages in circles so that milk absorbs well into your skin. Leave it there for 15-20 minutes, rinse well with water. 

- Mask of milk & potato

Take a boiled potato and some pure, fresh milk.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
Easy to prepare. Photo tinmoi.vn

Grind the potato in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of milk. Mix well. Use a small brush to apply the mixture to your face. Lie down to relax for 20 minutes. Rinse your face with water.

- Mask of milk, lemon juice/honey and turmeric powder

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
Available ingredients in the kitchen. Photo bachhoaxanh.com

Take some fresh milk, add a few drops of lemon juice or some honey, and add half spoon of turmeric powder. Mix well. Apply the mixture to your face and do a gentle massage. The mixture will provide moisture to the skin, reproduce injured parts, and erase scars and dark spots caused by ulcers. 

- Mask of milk & honey

You need five teaspoons of fresh milk and five teaspoons of pure honey.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
Simple but effective mask. Photo bachhoaxanh.com

Mix them well. Clean your face. Apply the mixture to your face with a small brush in a spiral. Relax for 15-20 minutes. Rinse your face with warm water.

 

The mask is suggested for dry skin.

- Mask of milk, avocado & honey

You need two table spoons of fresh milk, half an avocado, half a teaspoon of honey.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
A way to relax. Photo bachhoaxanh.com 

Grind the avocado; mix with the milk and honey.

Clean your face, do a gentle massage before applying the mixture on your face. Relax for 15 - 20 minutes. Rinse well with warm water.

Vitamin E in avocado combined with milk will clean your face; maintain natural oil and moisture on your face.

- Mask of milk & strawberry

You need three table spoons of fresh milk and two strawberries. You can add some honey in the mixture as well.

Grind the strawberries. Mix milk and the ground strawberry. Clean your face with warm water, do a gentle massage. Apply the mixture to your face. Relax for 15-20 minutes. Rinse your face with water.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
A mask with a different result. Photo bachhoaxanh.com

The mask will bring different result as ellagic acid in strawberry combined with lactic acid in milk will help brighten your skin.

Besides, vitamin C and folic acid helps clean oily skin, encourages new cells to develop and promote skin to produce collagen.

- Mask of milk & oats

You need four table spoons of pure, fresh milk and three table spoons of oat powder.

Simple ways to nurture face skin with milk
Your breakfast can be turned into a mask. Photo bachhoaxanh.com

Mix them well until the mixture forms a paste. Rinse your face with warm water, do a gentle massage.

Apply the paste to your face. Relax for 15-20 minutes. Rinse your face with water.

The mask is highly recommended for dry skin.

Last but not least, as experts often advise, a balanced diet, good sleep and a high spirit are excellent to maintain healthy skin. — VNS

Le Huong

Green cosmetic products storm local market

Green cosmetic products storm local market

Many kinds of local green cosmetics brands have been introduced recently, meeting women’s needs for beauty care in HCM City.

Root offers delicacies for good health

Root offers delicacies for good health

Huong Pagoda festival attracts thousands of people and afterwards many return home carrying with them củ mài (white yam), a local specialty that's as tasty as it is healthy.

 
 

Other News

.
Keep fit by exercising at home
Keep fit by exercising at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Over the past few months, the world has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the economy and every aspect of human life, including sports and physical exercise.

Online feast for book lovers begins
Online feast for book lovers begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

An online book fair kicked off on April 19 in celebration of the seventh Vietnam Book Day that falls on April 21 each year.

Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
Together At Home concert: 9 things we spotted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

From the most heartfelt performances to the messiest bedrooms, these are the moments that stood out.

Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
Vietnamese embrace indoor exercises amid COVID-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

As all gyms are closed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, locals in HCM City have started working out indoors. 

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  19/04/2020 

“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
Coronavirus: Chinese Super League team return home to Wuhan after 104 days abroad
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/04/2020 

Chinese Super League team Wuhan Zall make an emotional homecoming after being unable to return for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnamese football bosses eye May 15 kickoff
Vietnamese football bosses eye May 15 kickoff
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Vietnamese football bosses have set a tentative date for resuming play on May 15.

Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam
Filip Nguyen still dreaming of playing for Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen hopes to return home and play for the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones all play live at home.

Photo of Vietnamese children wins Agora app contest
Photo of Vietnamese children wins Agora app contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

A photo featuring Vietnamese children has been crowned the overall winner of the World’s Best Photo of Fun contest, #Fun2020, launched by the photo app Agora.

Take a trip down memory lane with these must-watch TV classics
Take a trip down memory lane with these must-watch TV classics
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/04/2020 

When it comes to TV boxsets, there really have been some absolute crackers. In fact, when you think about it, probably far too many to mention each and every single one. So we’ve broke it down to a small section of some of the best.

Ao Dai design contest honours national costume
Ao Dai design contest honours national costume
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The Vietnam Women’s Union and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism have launched an Ao Dai design contest across the country with aim of promoting both the image and the cultural value that the traditional long dress has in Vietnamese society.

Vietnamese music video on COVID-19 makes foreign headlines
Vietnamese music video on COVID-19 makes foreign headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The music video “Vietnam oi! Danh Bay COVID” (Let’s Fight COVID!) from artist and entrepreneur Minh Beta has made headlines in foreign newspapers.

Vietnamese painter releases 'Please Stay Home' series of paintings
Vietnamese painter releases 'Please Stay Home' series of paintings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

It took painter Phan Tuan Ngoc from Ninh Binh City in the northern province of Ninh Binh barely a week to finish a series of paintings about the novel coronavirus outbreak and social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

US symphony orchestra cancels tour in Vietnam
US symphony orchestra cancels tour in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra will not perform in Vietnam as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Vietnam Musicians Association.

V.League 1 teams divided over salary cuts
V.League 1 teams divided over salary cuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

The V.League 1 is divided over cutting salaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with at least five clubs slashing their coach and player wage bill so far.

Thailand's plan to send U23 team to AFF Cup offers opportunity to Vietnam
Thailand's plan to send U23 team to AFF Cup offers opportunity to Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Thailand’s plan to send their U23 side to compete in the competition provide Vietnam a greater chance of winning the tournament due to one of their main rivals sending a weakened side, according to Sports442.

COVID-19: Art of the matter
COVID-19: Art of the matter
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Artwork created to highlight the amazing work carried out by frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in Vietnam has received international acclaim. 

Cong Phuong named as most valuable Vietnamese footballer
Cong Phuong named as most valuable Vietnamese footballer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/04/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City FC’s Vietnamese international forward Nguyen Cong Phuong has been named as the local footballer with the highest estimated transfer value, as calculated by the website Transfermarkt.

HCM City extends closure of entertainment places, tourist sites
HCM City extends closure of entertainment places, tourist sites
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/04/2020 

All places of entertainment and tourist sites in HCM City will continue to be closed until April 22 to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 